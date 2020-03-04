The Secret to Launching Unicorns is Government IP-Find Out Why at SXSW

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI) announces a panel session, to be conducted at South by Southwest (SXSW), providing candid insights into their secret formula for taking intellectual property (IP) out of university and federal research labs to produce a billion-dollar valuation company within 5 years. "It is an honor to participate in SXSW with Rosemarie to discuss how more federally-funded research can get out the back of filing cabinets and create innovative companies that help to drive our economy and job creation." says Ross Devol, President and CEO of Heartland Forward. Through a fireside chat with Ross, Rosemarie Truman, Founder and CEO of CAI, will discuss CAI's efforts with organizations like NASA and the Walton Family Foundation to run a challenge-accelerator model to systematically commercialize federally-funded intellectual property. Truman added, "Over the past decade, I've refined a proprietary method for launching, cultivating and nurturing new startups around federally funded IP. I'm excited to share insights about the model with the wonderful SXSW audience!"

The US spends about $150 billion each year on R&D; sadly, only .05% of inventions see the light of day. Based on a Kauffman study, if 6% more inventions made it out with only a 10% successful commercialization rate, the US could gain $1.5 trillion in GDP growth. Imagine launching a company that, from Day 1, has IP with millions of dollars of research backing. Rosemarie Truman and her partners have unlocked 280+ inventions and will share the missing formula for turning government-funded tech into billion-dollar startups. Join Rosemarie and "Superstars of Think Tank Scholar" Ross DeVol in a discussion to uncover these secrets and more!

ABOUT CAI:

The Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI) is a global public-private partnership, non-profit focused on creating a virtuous circle of innovation and driving growth breakthroughs through novel, creative paradigms and models. CAI's mission is to accelerate and increase the volume of technology commercialization to ignite entrepreneurship, bolster the global economy, and maximize the potential of promising inventions. CAI's award-winning challenge-based accelerator, rigorous evidence-based due diligence, and capital-efficient lean management models serve to hyper-accelerate "gazelle" high-performing startups for outsized investor returns. For additional information about CAI, please visit http://www.thecenterforadvancinginnovation.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT HEARTLAND FORWARD:

The mission of the Heartland Summit is to showcase the exciting innovation happening between the coasts, spark frank conversations about the challenges the region is facing, and build networks to sustain economic growth and power problem solving across the country.

SOURCE The Center for Advancing Innovation