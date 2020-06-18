18.06.2020 14:09:00

The Seam Announced as Field to Market's Newest Technology Partner

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seam, a leading provider of food and agriculture software solutions, today announced its approval as a Qualified Data Management Partner with Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, completing an integration of sustainability metrics powered by Field to Market's Fieldprint® Platform into The Seam's latest technology suite. As the Alliance's newest technology partner, The Seam now offers farmers a unified solution for measuring their sustainability performance and operational efficiency.

This integration is made possible through Field to Market's Fieldprint Application Programming Interface, which connects sustainability metrics and algorithms from the Fieldprint Platform directly into The Seam's software solutions, allowing farmers to assess the environmental performance of their management practices against regional, state and national benchmarks for key sustainability indicators.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Qualified Data Management Partner by Field to Market," said Mark Pryor, Chief Executive Officer at The Seam. "Through this integration, we can provide producers with enhanced, science-based tools that are simple and streamlined for continuous, overall improvement in sustainable farming."

The Seam's first deployment of the technology is for the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, in collaboration with the National Cotton Council of America. The farmer-friendly platform allows U.S. cotton farmers to assess and verify production practices, environmental footprint and progress measurement toward long-term sustainability goals. The platform includes a mass-balance chain of custody model and a bale registration and verification process that digitally links cotton production to the sustainability profile of the producer.

With this comprehensive integration, farmers can document and demonstrate their sustainability performance using the common measurement framework offered by the Fieldprint Platform. Developed through a multi-stakeholder, consensus driven process, this outcomes-based and metrics-driven sustainability measurement platform is supported by nearly 140 organizations across the food and agriculture industry.

"By combining Field to Market's sustainability metrics and algorithms together with The Seam's software solutions, farmers can simultaneously evaluate productivity, profitability and sustainability outcomes as part of their planning process," said Rod Snyder, president of Field to Market. "This integration provides farmers with a robust analysis of their environmental performance at their fingertips, which is underpinned by the industry's most accepted and recognized sustainability measurement framework."

About Field to Market
Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture brings together a diverse group of grower organizations; agribusinesses; food, beverage, restaurant and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, fiber and fuel production. Field to Market is comprised of nearly 140 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain, with members employing more than 5 million people and representing combined revenues totaling over $1.5 trillion. Visit www.fieldtomarket.org to learn more.

About The Seam
Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Seam was founded by leading global agribusiness companies and specializes in food and agriculture software solutions and commodity trading. In December 2000, it began operating the world's first online exchange for cotton trading. Since that time, the company has leveraged its trading and agriculture technology expertise to expand software services into other crops, including peanuts, soybeans, grains and dairy. As a proven leader in agtech, The Seam has cleared or processed more than $9 billion through its platforms. For more information, visit www.theseam.com.

Contact: Beth Wilson
beth.wilson@theseam.com
901.374.0374

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-seam-announced-as-field-to-markets-newest-technology-partner-301079082.html

SOURCE The Seam

