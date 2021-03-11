SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1081 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’723 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’262 2.3%  Dollar 0.9247 -0.5%  Öl 69.6 2.0% 

11.03.2021

The Scarbrough Group Renews Identity With Website Launch and Rebrand

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scarbrough Group has invested in its identity, its partnerships, and its future. Scarbrough is proud to announce the arrival of an all-new website featuring a reworked brand identity, innovative technology, and a host of logistics resources. This new extension of Scarbrough reflects its client-centric priorities, innovative personality, and drive for growth.

From freight forwarding to fulfillment, The Scarbrough Group does logistics differently. Decades of work have positioned the logistics provider at the forefront of supply chain practices and technology. Scarbrough remains committed to personalized partnerships and people-first service. But even with a strong track record, the need to evolve is inevitable.

The Scarbrough Group has taken a significant step forward with the launch of its new website. This platform displays the group's brightest attributes while engaging and informing supply chain partners. 

Refreshed Style

During website development, the Scarbrough Group re-branded with a simplified look and renewed identity. The new website reveals the latest iteration of the Scarbrough brand elements with an intuitive interface and modern site architecture. Vibrant images, clean graphics, and signature hues of blue make a site that reflects Scarbrough's focused-yet-approachable personality.

Get to Know The Scarbrough Group Companies

Five distinct companies form the Scarbrough Group, each contributing a key part of a complete end-to-end logistics solution. Prime website real estate is dedicated to these five companies so visitors can understand their solutions and services. Supply chain partners can explore each company to find the support or strategies they need.

Data and Analytics Technology

The new website is more than a handsome home landing page. Scarbrough has integrated cutting-edge technology and industry tools into the experience. Users can access CLARITY, Scarbrough's new international freight tracking and analytics system. The site also hosts domestic tracking technology as well as ocean, air, and domestic shipping calculators.

Industry News and Insights

Explore the latest updates under the news section, where Scarbrough thought leaders routinely drop articles and blogs on timely industry topics. Scarbrough team members are eager to share expertise and insights with stakeholders. From logistics industry trends and tips to breaking supply chain news, the news section offers valuable information through the revamped website. 

About The Scarbrough Group

Founded in 1984, The Scarbrough Group has grown its global logistics operation one client and one employee at a time. Whether international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, domestic trucking, or warehousing, The Scarbrough Group manages supply chains differently. Scarbrough remains a people-first organization with dedication to traditional values and support for the community. Expect More™ from a logistics provider.

CONTACT:
Scott Prewitt
Corporate Communications
sprewitt@scarbrough-intl.com
(816) 652-0659

Related Images

the-scarbrough-group-branding-and.png
The Scarbrough Group Branding and Logo
The Scarbrough Group logo and marketing materials show how the brand has evolved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-scarbrough-group-renews-identity-with-website-launch-and-rebrand-301246068.html

SOURCE The Scarbrough Group

