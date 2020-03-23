The Salvation Army Will Accept Needed Supplies At Service Centers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army, the nation's largest social services organization, is evolving efforts to meet rising need due to COVID-19. With a presence in almost every ZIP code in America, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet the changing needs of America's most vulnerable. Monetary donations allow the most efficient response to evolving demand, but the organization will now accept select in-kind goods at locations across the country.

"Responding to crisis is in our DNA," says Commissioner David Hudson, national commander of The Salvation Army. "In our 150-year history, societal events have taught us to be flexible and adapt. This isn't the first time we've had to evolve our services due to demands from pandemics or wide-scale economic hardships. We're prepared and we're honored to be stewards of the public's generosity."

The Salvation Army believes that no one should have to go without basic supplies and is committed to utilizing its expansive network to get items quickly into the hands of those who need them. Financial contributions are needed most in order to most efficiently respond to demand and support local economies through the purchase of goods. Donations also help support essential Salvation Army programs that shelter and feed vulnerable individuals and families, provide emergency assistance and support the emergency personnel mobilized to fight the pandemic.

Gifts can be made at salarmy.us/covid or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Additionally, if Americans find themselves with extra basic necessities that can be given to someone in need, they can drop them off at their local Salvation Army service center. These items include:

Nonperishable Food – Food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes or bags. Avoid items packaged in glass. Acceptable items include: canned meals (soup, stew, chili), tuna (or other canned meats), boxed instant meals (mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper), peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned beans, pasta and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, healthy snacks, flour and sugar.

– Food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes or bags. Avoid items packaged in glass. Acceptable items include: canned meals (soup, stew, chili), tuna (or other canned meats), boxed instant meals (mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper), peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned beans, pasta and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, healthy snacks, flour and sugar. Baby Supplies – Formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers and wipes.

Formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers and wipes. Hygiene Products – Purchased and unused items such as hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products.

Purchased and unused items such as hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products. Cleaning and Sanitizing Items – Antibacterial spray (such as Lysol), antibacterial wipes, bleach, dishwashing detergent and laundry detergent

– Antibacterial spray (such as Lysol), antibacterial wipes, bleach, dishwashing detergent and laundry detergent Paper Products – Paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper

In the months that follow, The Salvation Army will continue to meet the basic needs of the 23 million Americans it already serves, and it anticipates it will also serve a new generation of need that is born out of the virus. While everyone is being impacted by this coronavirus outbreak, the one in six people living in poverty and the more than 550,000 individuals experiencing homelessness will feel the effects quicker and more deeply.

People can join the fight for good and support their local Salvation Army and community by visiting salvationarmyusa.org/COVID19.

If you are in need of assistance, please visit www.salvationarmyusa.org to find your local service center.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

