10.04.2020 18:35:00

The Salvation Army USA Launches Nationwide Support Hotline

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rising levels of anxiety, uncertainty and fear resulting from this unprecedented pandemic, The Salvation Army has launched its first nationwide hotline to provide emotional and spiritual care to anyone impacted by this crisis. If you're looking for spiritual guidance or local services, or if you just need someone to talk with, Salvation Army officers who are pastors and emotional-care personnel are there to listen. 

The Salvation Army Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Salvation Army)

The phone number is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Counselors speak English and Spanish, and callers are encouraged to leave a message if they call after hours.

As the nation's largest social services organization with a presence in almost every ZIP code in America, The Salvation Army has expanded its efforts to meet the overwhelming need caused by COVID-19. Uniquely positioned to assist those vulnerable in our communities, the Army's current response is focused on:

  • Food security – expanding food assistance with new delivery and drive-through options
  • Shelter – providing safe shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness
  • First responder support – providing support based on each community's need (for example, providing meals and childcare)
  • Virtual worship – offering virtual services during this outbreak using livestreaming tools to continue providing faith, hope and healing, which will be especially important this Easter

Though The Salvation Army is committed to meeting need wherever it exists, COVID-19 will greatly increase the number of service requests received for months – if not years – to come. As a result, ongoing public support will be critical in ensuring no one is turned away or overlooked.

People can join the fight for good and support their local Salvation Army and community by visiting salvationarmyusa.org/COVID19.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please visit www.salvationarmyusa.org to find your local Salvation Army service center.

About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-salvation-army-usa-launches-nationwide-support-hotline-301038837.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army

