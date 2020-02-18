The Salt Yard Hosting Grad Parties and Class Reunions at Both its Locations in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Albuquerque, NM-based The Salt Yard announced today that the company is now accepting bookings for grad parties and class reunions at its sports bars in East and West Albuquerque.

"We are very excited to open bookings for 2020 grad parties, class reunions, high school proms, and senior class parties," said Carri Phillis, owner and spokesperson for The Salt Yard, a company that considers Happy Hour mandatory in your weekly schedule."We've got games, food, drinks, excellent customer service, and tons of space. Book your parties and reunions at The Salt Yard and we will take care of the rest."

"We've got the most FUN venues," said Phillis before adding, "We want to welcome you and your classmates to hang out at either of our sports bars in Albuquerque."

The Salt Yard, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, is a premier entertainment venue, locally owned and operated in Albuquerque, NM.

"Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with classmates or friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a great meal or stay for another round, we've got you covered," emphasized Phillis. "There is a Salt Yard close to you located on Osuna on the East Side, and Ellison on the West Side."

The Salt Yard recently teamed up with Last Call Baja Mexican Eatery, which recently opened its newest location inside The Salt Yard East at 6001 Osuna Rd. NE. Specializing in authentic, fresh, Baja Cuisine where the meats are marinated, salsas are prepared daily, and all produce is hand-cut. No freezers, no preservatives, and all orders are cooked right in front of you.

As for The Salt Yard itself, Phillis said, "We believe in pairing crafty cocktails with delicious savory food. We are dedicated to offering up a selection of the best beer from near and far. Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a good meal or stay for another round, we've got you covered."

Come to the Salt Yard NM and know that we've got you covered. From drinks to food to games and everything in between.

Carri Phillis

The Salt Yard EAST

6001 Osuna Rd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

The Salt Yard WEST

3700 Ellison RD NW

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Phone: 505-750-9273

