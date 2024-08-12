The sales of VILVI GROUP July 2024

VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, "Modest” AB, Kelmes pienine AB, "Kelmes pienas” UAB, "Pieno logistika” AB and "Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, consolidated sales for July 2024 amounted to 20.38 million EUR – 30.1% increase comparing to July 2023. The sales of the Group for period January – July 2024 amounted to 137.36 million EUR 15.0% increase comparing to the same period last year.



Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102