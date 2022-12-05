SMI 11'203 -0.3%  SPI 14'309 -0.3%  Dow 34'430 0.1%  DAX 14'529 0.3%  Euro 0.9882 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'978 -0.2%  Gold 1'798 -0.3%  Bitcoin 15'970 0.5%  Dollar 0.9361 0.0%  Öl 85.6 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Eurex-Handel - So funktioniert der Handel mit Optionen und Futures
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Musk will auf Twitter interne Dokumente veröffentlichen - S&P streicht Rating - EU-Kommissar droht mit Twitter-Aus in Europa
ABB-Aktie: ABB büsst wegen Korruptionsfall in Südafrika mit Millionenbetrag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
05.12.2022 01:01:00

The Royal Mint launches its final individual collectable 1oz of the year featuring The Hogwarts Express and Queen Elizabeth II's portrait

LLANTRISANT, Wales, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint, official maker of UK coins, has today launched a collectable 1oz coin featuring the enchanting Hogwarts Express. The Hogwarts Express collectable coin is also the final individual 1oz coin to have Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's portrait appear on the obverse (heads) side of the coin.  

The Royal Mint launches the second coin in the official UK Harry Potter Coin Collection, featuring the Hogwarts Express.

The Hogwarts Express collectable 1oz coin is part of a larger Harry Potter collection celebrating 25 years since the novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing. Each coin in the collection features Harry Potter, the Hogwarts Express, Professor Dumbledore and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on their own individual coin.

The Royal Mint's Harry Potter collection will be one of a small number that will see a change of portrait during the series. The first two coins in the collection will feature the portrait of Her Late Majesty, and the final two coins will feature the official portrait of King Charles III. A change of portrait during the series is a rare occasion, making these set of coins highly collectable.  

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint said, "Following a popular response to the first coin in The Royal Mint's Harry Potter collection, we are delighted to launch the next coin in the series and the final individual collectable 1oz of the year, featuring The Hogwarts Express. The spellbinding Hogwarts Express coin will also be the last individual 1oz to bear Queen Elizabeth II portrait before His Majesty The King's official coin portrait will appear on the final two coins in the collection. The Royal Mint's Harry Potter collection presents a unique opportunity for collectors and fans of Harry Potter across the world. A change in portrait makes this collection a highly sought after one. For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II's portrait has appeared on every official UK coin struck by The Royal Mint. This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain's longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King's first appearance on UK coins."

Jim Kay, illustrator, and designer of the Harry Potter coin collection commented on producing the coin design, "It hasn't really sunk in yet. It is the same for most aspects of publishing – because you are on your own all of the time in a studio, none of it quite seems real until you see the book on a shelf in a shop. Then you think 'oh yeah! I did that!' This is completely new to me though, a coin!"

Mandy Archer, Editorial Director at Bloomsbury Children's Books said, "We are delighted to see the latest coin in The Royal Mint's Harry Potter collection. Jim Kay's evocation of the Hogwarts Express instantly whisks you away to platform nine and three-quarters – the very start of Harry's magical journey. It's a joy to see his stunning book illustration so skilfully and beautifully rendered on a new silver anniversary coin."

Combining traditional minting techniques with technology, The Royal Mint's craftspeople have faithfully reproduced Jim Kay's illustrations in colour for the first time on official UK coins. Many of the coins in the range also feature an enchanting 'latent feature' which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number '25' to mark the anniversary year*.  An advanced picosecond laser was used by The Royal Mint to imprint the intricate design onto coin making tools to ensure accuracy, and create an additional, special effect to further enhance the coin's design.

Available on a range of denominations, all four coins have been modelled by Ffion Gwillim at The Royal Mint, which feature the work of Jim Kay, the artist who created the first fully illustrated edition of this Harry Potter story.

The coin series has been created in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing, The Blair Partnership and Warner Bros, Consumer Products. The second coin in the collection celebrating The Hogwarts Express is available to purchase from The Royal Mint's website with customers able to secure all four coins at once: Harry Potter | The Royal Mint

* This excludes the ¼ Oz denomination due to the limited size of the surface

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960746/The_Royal_Mint_New_Launch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492158/Royal_Mint_Logo.jpg

The Royal Mint Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Mint)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-royal-mint-launches-its-final-individual-collectable-1oz-of-the-year-featuring-the-hogwarts-express-and-queen-elizabeth-iis-portrait-301692779.html

SOURCE The Royal Mint

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: SEBA Bank – Gregory Mall | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Publikumspreis in der Kategorie «ETP des Jahres» gewann der SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index ETP zum 2. Mal in Folge. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Gregory Mall, Head Investment Solutions der SEBA Bank, was den ETP so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

SEBAX® Index Tracker Certificate (USD) – Publikumsaward für den ETP des Jahres | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

02.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
02.12.22 Airbus geht mit Wasserstoff neue Wege
02.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
02.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 02.12.2022
02.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
02.12.22 SMI - Befreiungsschlag noch nicht gelungen
02.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - An der 4"000er-Marke / Siemens - Am nächsten Widerstand
02.12.22 DAX – Wie fällt der US-Arbeitsmarktbericht aus?
02.12.22 SEBAX® Index Tracker Certificate (USD) – Publikumsaward für den ETP des Jahres | BX Swiss TV
01.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit 6.30% Extra Coupon auf Amazon.com Inc, Estee Lauder Cos Inc, United Parcel Service Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'676.90 19.00 WSSM2U
Short 11'900.74 13.58 DQSSMU
Short 12'333.28 8.89 A0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'203.20 02.12.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'754.77 19.32 GVSSMU
Long 10'496.71 13.34 A4SSMU
Long 10'067.93 8.86 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
So dürfte sich der Goldpreis laut Experten im Jahr 2023 entwickeln
Musk will auf Twitter interne Dokumente veröffentlichen - S&P streicht Rating - EU-Kommissar droht mit Twitter-Aus in Europa
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Michael Saylor „Bitcoin is hope“ – 5 Gründe, warum BTC-Bullen jetzt wieder auf steigende Kurse hoffen können
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Krypto-Trader sieht bullisches Setup bei ETH – lukrativer Einstieg bei diesem Kurs!
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bitcoin kämpft mit 17.000 $ – wie startet der Markt in die neue Woche?
Ex-Siemens-Chef Joe Kaeser über Tesla-Boss: Genie und Wahnsinn liegen bei Elon Musk nah beieinander
Tesla-Aktie: Anwohner gehen erneut gegen Ausbau der Tesla-Fabrik in Grünheide auf die Strasse
Dash 2 Trade Prognose: Bullisch! Presale erreicht 8 Millionen $, massives Kurspotenzial nach ICO
Credit Suisse-Aktie gesucht: Kapitalabflüsse bei Credit Suisse offenbar gestoppt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.