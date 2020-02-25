25.02.2020 22:22:00

The Rose Group Raises $16M for Neighborhood Charities Since 2010

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rose Group, a leading franchisee of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar™, announced today that it has raised an impressive $16 million for various charities throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2010.

"We are a company that has always been focused on making a positive impact on the communities we serve. There is no better way to get to know and engage with our neighbors than bringing everyone together for a good cause," said Jeff Warden, CEO of The Rose Group. "We take immense pride in Doin' Good in the Neighborhood℠ year-round."

In their combined markets of greater Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley, Wilkes Barre/Scranton, greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware, 54 Applebee's locations raised a combined total of more than $16M through programs including Flapjack Fundraisers, Dining to Donate, free Veterans Day meals, "A" is for Applebee's, donation requests and local neighborhood promotions.

In addition to supporting a wide variety of charitable organizations, a large portion of The Rose Group's fundraising efforts supports Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). For 16 years, The Rose Group's Applebee's restaurants have organized and participated in local events with the sole purpose of raising money to help fund ALSF's childhood cancer research and family support programs, raising a collective total of over $4.1 million.

Late last year, The Rose Group was awarded the Spirit of Franchising Award from the International Franchise Association (IFA) which recognizes charitable or community support programs that "embody the spirit of giving back to his or her local community" and in late January they were awarded the Pennsylvania Restaurant Neighbor Award for the eighth time in fifteen years. "From the moment The Rose Group opened its doors in 1985, we've made it a priority to give back. I couldn't be prouder of what our team members have accomplished over the years," said Warden.

About The Rose Group

The Rose Group, headquartered in Newtown, PA, is the 74th largest restaurant franchise company in the United States. They currently own and operate 54 Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants in Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware. The Rose Group also co-owns and operates two Shannon Rose restaurants, an independent Irish pub and restaurant in North Jersey. More information on The Rose Group can be found on their website at www.therosegroup.com.

Contact:
Cathi Chuck, VP Marketing & Public Relations
215-867-1810
Cathi.chuck@therosegroup.com

Related Files

Rose Group Infographic 2019 copy.pdf

The Rose Group 2020 Charitable ContributionsASI AW.docx

Related Images

rose-group-infographic.jpg
Rose Group Infographic
The Rose Group, a leading franchisee of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar™, has raised an impressive $16 million for various charities throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2010

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-rose-group-raises-16m-for-neighborhood-charities-since-2010-301011045.html

SOURCE The Rose Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:04
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
14:00
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
11:00
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
08:49
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Das Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin sehr verunsichert. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Talfahrt vom Vortag fort. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentierten sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;