The Roofing Alliance Announces New 2020-2021 Leadership

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance, the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), proudly announces their new Roofing Alliance Board of Trustees for 2020-2021. Leading the Roofing Alliance Board is Kyle Thomas of Thomas Roofing, Mobile, Alabama as the 2020-2021 president.

The Roofing Alliance mirrors the best of the roofing industry. Made up of all roofing professionals including manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and contractors, they sit next to each other with equal voting rights, working on how they can fund important initiatives, education and charities supported by the roofing industry. The volunteer leadership are dedicated roofing professionals who offer their combined talents and commitment to guide this important foundation.

The Roofing Alliance was established within the National Roofing Foundation (NRF) to create a permanent endowment fund to serve as a highly focused resource for the roofing industry. As the Foundation of NRCA, its objectives are to fund research projects while also supporting and funding charitable and educational programs.

Currently, the Roofing Alliance provides funding and resources to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC ®). The Roofing Alliance and NRCA contractors have adopted the roofs of 165 stand-alone Ronald McDonald House programs, providing service and maintenance to help keep families together while their child receives medical care. The Roofing Alliance is also committed to career technical education; notably hosting an annual Construction Management Student Competition during the International Roofing Expo®.

New Roofing Alliance Officers' and Trustees' terms are effective June 1, 2020. The Board of Trustees work throughout the year to ensure the continued success and philanthropy of the foundation. The Roofing Alliance thanks the following officers and trustees for their commitment to the roofing industry.

2020-2021 Roofing Alliance Officers:



Kyle Thomas of Thomas Roofing, Mobile, Alabama – President for 2020-2021

of Thomas Roofing, – President for 2020-2021 Dave Lawlor , ROCKWOOL, Inc., Milton, Ontario, Canada - Vice President for 2020-2021; President for 2021-2022

, ROCKWOOL, Inc., - Vice President for 2020-2021; President for 2021-2022 Jason Dark , Saginaw, Michigan - Secretary-Treasurer for 2020-2021

Trustees for 2020-2021:



Charles Antis , Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Inc., Irvine, California

, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Inc., Greg Bloom , Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Birmingham, Michigan

, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Piers Dormeyer , EagleView Technologies Inc., Kirkland, Washington

, EagleView Technologies Inc., Rudy Gutierrez , Shell Roofing Solutions Group, Chino, California

, Shell Roofing Solutions Group, Stephen Kubicka , Polyglass USA , Deerfield Beach, Florida

, Polyglass , Michelle Lane , Firestone Building Products, Nashville, Tennessee

, Firestone Building Products, Steve Little , KPost Roofing & Waterproofing, Dallas, Texas

, KPost Roofing & Waterproofing, George Patterson , Bennett & Brosseau Roofing, Inc., Romeoville, Illinois

, Bennett & Brosseau Roofing, Inc., Stephen Phillips , Hendrick Phillips Salzman & Siegel, Atlanta, Georgia

, & Siegel, Johnathan Reader , R&B Roofing LLC, Garland, Texas

, R&B Roofing LLC, Dave Tilsen , Tilsen Roofing Company Inc., Madison, Wisconsin

, Tilsen Roofing Company Inc., Daniel Tinker , SRS Distribution Inc., McKinney, Texas

, SRS Distribution Inc., Kelly Van Winkle , King of Texas Roofing Co., Grand Prairie, Texas

For more information on the Roofing Alliance contact Bennett Judson, the Roofing Alliance's executive director, at bjudson@roofingalliance.net or visit http://www.roofingalliance.net.

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry's future by funding education, research, scholarships and philanthropic initiatives, all for the purpose of securing the industry's future excellence. Composed of 172 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed $13 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $5.9 million to fund 51 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit http://www.roofingalliance.net.



