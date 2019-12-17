The Roofing Alliance Announces 2020 Gold Circle Finalists

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roofing Alliance, the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), proudly announces the finalists of the prestigious Gold Circle Awards honoring outstanding contributions and unique roofing-related jobs and services. Award winners will be announced at NRCA's Industry Awards Ceremony and Cocktail Reception, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, during the 2020 International Roofing Expo (IRE) in Dallas.

The Roofing Alliance and NRCA members are encouraged every year to submit their best work in the following categories: Outstanding Workmanship and Innovative Solutions; and Safety Preparedness and Performance. More than 100 winning companies have been recognized for their achievements since the award's inception.

Following are the 2020 Gold Circle Award finalists for Outstanding Workmanship and Innovative Solutions and Safety Preparedness and Performance:

Company: Beldon Roofing Co., San Antonio, Texas

Project: Temple Beth-El Tile Dome, San Antonio, Texas

Nominated by: Temple Beth-El

Company: CFE Inc., Elmira, New York

Project: Kellogg's Florence, Phase I, Florence, Ky.

Nominated by: Gilchrist Safety Solutions LLC

Company: Chadwick Technology Pty. Ltd., Killarney Heights, NSW, Australia

Project: Abu Dhabi International Airport Midfield Terminal, United Arab Emirates

Nominated by: NSW Government Australia, Commissioner—Middle East

Company: F.J.A Christiansen Roofing, a Tecta America Company, Milwaukee, Wi.

Project: Hammes Block Office Building and Parking Structure, Milwaukee, Wi.

Nominated by: Lockton Companies Inc.

Company: The Durable Slate Co., Columbus, Ohio

Project: Steeple Square, Dubuque, Iowa

Nominated by: Gronen Restoration

Company: Metalcrafts, a Tecta America Company LLC, Savannah, Ga.

Project: Kehoe Iron Works Rehabilitation Center, Savannah, Ga.

Nominated by: Lominack Kolman Smith Architects

Company: Scalo Companies, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Project: Allegheny County Courthouse, Phase 1, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nominated by: Allegheny County

All entries were evaluated by a panel of judges within the roofing industry. The 2020 Gold Circle Award winners were the projects with the highest-ranking scores. Along with receiving formal recognition at the NRCA Awards Ceremony, Gold Circle Award winners will also receive a Gold Circle trophy, recognition in Professional Roofing magazine, press releases notifying industry trade press and local media and the honor of serving as inspiration to fellow Roofing Alliance members, NRCA members and overall roofing professionals striving for excellence.

Download photos of the finalists' projects here. To learn more about the Gold Circle Awards, visit http://www.roofingalliance.net or contact Bennett Judson, the Roofing Alliance's executive director at bjudson@roofingalliance.net. To register and attend the NRCA's Industry Awards Ceremony to see the winning entry presentations, visit http://www.theroofingexpo.com.

About the Roofing Alliance

The Roofing Alliance is committed to shaping the industry's future by funding education, research, scholarships and philanthropic initiatives, all for the purpose of securing the industry's future excellence. Composed of 169 members representing extraordinary leaders from the contracting, manufacturing, distribution and service provider communities, the Roofing Alliance has committed over $13 million to enhance the performance and long-term viability of the industry and allocated more than $5 million to fund 48 research, education, technical and philanthropic programs and projects. Serving as the foundation of the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance members are focused on giving back and supporting high-quality educational programs and ensuring timely and forward-thinking industry responses to major economic and technological issues. For more information about Roofing Alliance initiatives, visit http://www.roofingalliance.net.

