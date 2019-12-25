25.12.2019 15:35:00

The Roman Army's Second Expedition to America

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David X. Kenney, independent historical researcher and owner of Roman Officer, Inc. announces he has evidence from Europe of a second expedition to North America by the Roman Army in mid-2nd century AD.

Kenney announced seven years ago his belief based on Roman artifact finds in North America, that the Roman Army first arrived there in the 1st century AD at the direction of the Roman Emperors Vespasian/Titus.  

Clues about the second expedition came from a lead votive Kenney purchased from a collector in York, England. The votive originates from a vexillatio (detachment) of Legion I Italica and was associated with the temple of Hercules at Eboracum (present day York), during the reign of Emperor Antoninus Pius (138 to 161 AD).  It resembles a Roman writing tablet with art and inscriptions, both Roman and non-Roman. Interestingly, an inscription on an altar found at Old Kilpatrick, Scotland approximately 225 miles from York indicates a centurion from Legion I Italica was in charge of the unit building the Antonine Wall there around 140 AD. 

The votive contains an explicit message concerning the completion or possibly launch of a second western expedition by ship intended to reach Seres (the Roman name for China), which actually was America. This votive was offered in thanks, or as a dedication to the god Hercules; it also has a sword in the stone motif, possibly copied from a shrine at that temple.

Kenney's published research shows the sword in the stone motif was not limited to medieval Arthurian stories, but rather was used by the Romans and other ancient peoples as a symbol for magnetic north related to navigation (the water compass) and also the North Sea. 

Kenney has additional Roman artifacts from Europe, Central Asia and East Asia that reveal more details about the first expedition to America, and Roman legionaries along the Silk Road. Evidence shows that most, but not all, of these legionaries were taken prisoner by the Parthians.

Kenney also has some evidence of a third expedition to America in the late 2nd century, and has seen photos of artifacts indicating Roman visits to America as late as the 5th or 6th century. 

Kenney will be releasing details and pictures of the votive on romanofficer.com soon.

Contact: David X. Kenney
romanofficer@aol.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-roman-armys-second-expedition-to-america-300979186.html

SOURCE David X. Kenney

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Analysten: In diesem wichtigen Bereich hat Tesla eine Vormachtstellung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ex-Uber-Chef Kalanick tritt als Verwaltungsrat zurück - Uber-Aktie fester
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
US-Aktien: Diese Anlagestrategie konnte den Markt 2019 nicht schlagen
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;