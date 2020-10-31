SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

The Roanoke College Poll: Biden Maintains Lead over Trump in Virginia and Warner leads Gade

SALEM, Va., Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Vice President Joe Biden holds an 11-percentage point lead over President Donald Trump (53%-42%) in Virginia with less than a week before Election Day, according to The Roanoke College Poll. Over 90% of those who support either candidate are very certain of their vote intention and almost half (48%) have already cast their ballot. The size of the lead has not changed significantly since first polled in May. U.S. Senator Mark Warner leads his Republican opponent Daniel Gade (55%-39%).

Fully 97% of Democrats said they would vote for Biden, while 91% of Republicans said they would vote for Trump. Only 1% of Democrats said they would cross over to vote for Trump while 6% of Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden. Overall, only 2% said they were undecided about their vote, and 3% said they would vote for another candidate. Biden and Warner hold very large leads among those who have already voted, while Trump and Gade lead among those who still plan to vote.

"Biden has maintained a consistent double-digit lead over Trump in Virginia since May, and time has just about run out for Trump," said Dr. Harry Wilson, director of the Roanoke College Poll. "Trump's job approval and favorable/unfavorable numbers have changed little in more than two years in the Roanoke College Poll. It is difficult to see a path to victory for him in the Commonwealth in 2020 even if more Republicans 'come home' on Election Day."

The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research interviewed 802 likely Virginia voters between October 23 and October 29 and has a margin of error of +3.5%. 

More information, including a copy of the questionnaire, topline, and crosstabs may be found here: https://bit.ly/2GixHMw

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-roanoke-college-poll-biden-maintains-lead-over-trump-in-virginia-and-warner-leads-gade-301164296.html

SOURCE Roanoke College

