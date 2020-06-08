The Road Freight Transportation Market is expected to grow by $ 31.47 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Road freight transportation market in Europe 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the road freight transportation market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 31.47 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on road freight transportation market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082017/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry and road freight being an integral part of intermodal transportation. In addition, growing e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The road freight transportation market in Europe analysis includes product segment



The road freight transportation market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Food and beverages

• Metals and mining

• Dangerous goods

• Agriculture

• Others



This study identifies the increasing cross-border trade as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our road freight transportation market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Road freight transportation market in Europe sizing

• Road freight transportation market in Europe forecast

• Road freight transportation market in Europe industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082017/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-road-freight-transportation-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--31-47-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-2-during-the-forecast-period-301071910.html

SOURCE Reportlinker