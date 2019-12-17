17.12.2019 09:47:00

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Where Luxury and Nature Unite, Welcomes 80 New Gazelles as Part of Eco-Tourism Pledge

The resort commits to sustaining the biodiversity of its flora and fauna, whilst providing unparalleled #RCMemories for guests

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, will be welcoming 80 new Arabian Sand Gazelles to the stunning nature reserve until the end of 2019, increasing the resort's population of gazelles to more than 135.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8660951-ritz-carlton-ras-al-khaimah-al-wadi-desert/

Relocated from the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert was the first choice as a new home for these beautiful creatures for being an ideal habitat for flora and fauna as well as its current thriving gazelle and oryx population.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, is a protected nature reserve spanning 500 hectares and is home to a range of diverse wildlife living freely around the resort. From more than 50 different species of wildlife, guests can discover the breath-taking scenery of the secluded nature reserve whilst adventuring in unique experiences and connecting with nature.

"We are proud to develop a sustainable eco-system that grows day-by-day, integrating the resort with its surroundings. Guests are looking for transformational experiences that have a positive impact on the world. By staying at our resort, they are contributing to a sustainable development effort that spans the emirate and confirms Ras al Khaimah as the 'Gulf Tourism Capital", said Ross Park, Director of Sales & Marketing of The Ritz-Carlton Ras al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

Recognizing the change in customers' expectations and the changing of their priorities from owning luxury goods to experiencing luxury travel, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, has become a true destination in itself "Where Luxury and Nature Unite."

This secluded oasis is focused on offering exceptional experiences alongside unparalleled service for guests, whilst being committed to providing traditional Arabian hospitality. This tranquil resort has so much to offer, from intimate dining to transformative spa and wellness experiences and an exceptional choice of al-fresco activities.

Connect with nature and view the signature falconry show, where majestic birds of prey that call the reserve their home participate in a breath-taking interactive display. This is a secluded haven for creating memories with loved ones and leaving indelible marks on all family.

For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/alwadidesert.

Seema Nandwani
T: +971-7206-7766
Seema.Nandwani@ritzcarlton.com

Four Communications                  
TheRitzCarltonRasAlKhaimah@fourcommunications.com


 

 

;