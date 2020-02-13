The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Wins 6th Forbes Five-Star Rating And Its First Five-Star Spa Award

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dove Mountain are celebrating two prestigious accolades for 2020, as Forbes Travel Guide has announced that the resort has once again earned a coveted Five-Star Rating. In addition, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dove Mountain has won a rare Five-Star Rating as well, now joining just 38 other such top-rated spas in the United States.

"All of us at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain are thrilled and deeply grateful to receive this double Five-Star recognition from Forbes Travel Guide," said Steven Szenasi, General Manager. "The ladies and gentlemen who bring this resort and spa to life every day richly deserve such recognition, and it inspires us all to further raise the bar for 2020."

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is one of only two hotels in Arizona, and the only full destination resort in the state, to achieve double Five Stars for 2020. The spa, golf and adventure resort has also been ranked by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the eight most luxurious hotel/spa properties in the world.

As for The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dove Mountain, the Forbes Five-Star wellness destination features 14 elegant treatment rooms, a comprehensive fitness center, and a full offering of indoor and outdoor treatments, movement classes and holistic experiences inspired by indigenous local elements, designs and healing rituals. Its private serenity pool with tanning island is enhanced by a poolside cabana and day-bed experience, and by luxurious whirlpools, indoor relaxation lounges, eucalyptus-infused steam facilities, a teak sauna experience and an expansive couple's suite featuring its own fireplace and stylish residential appointments.

To commemorate this year's "Double Fives," The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is offering a special Experiences Spa package featuring accommodations, American breakfast for two at CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar, and a $200 nightly spa credit to be enjoyed during the stay. The rate may be booked online at www.ritzcarlton.com/dovemountain and is subject to tax and daily resort fee.

Forbes Travel Guide, formerly Mobil Travel Guide, is the originator of the prestigious Five-Star Rating system and has provided the travel industry's most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas since 1958. The guide has a team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against up to 900 rigorous and objective standards, providing consumers with the insight to make better informed travel and leisure decisions. "We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year's winners, as always, exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service. We congratulate them all."

About The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

The recently transformed and enhanced Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is situated in Marana, Arizona, north of Tucson and south of Phoenix. Highlights of the high Sonoran Desert luxury destination include three swimming pools, one with a 235-foot water slide and splash pad, multiple dining outlets including Arizona's top-ranked CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar and Cayton's Burger Bistro, the ultimate Five-Star Spa complete with its own infinity pool and tanning island, adjacency to The Golf Club at Dove Mountain and The Gallery Golf Club, and the acclaimed Ritz Kids and Dove Mountain Rangers programs, presenting children's adventure, cultural and nature days inspired by the flora, fauna and unparalleled Southwestern heritage of the region. To engage directly with the resort, go to www.ritzcarlton.com/dovemountain, visit https://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltondovemountain or https://www.instagram.com/ritzcarltondovemountain, or call +1-520-572-3000.

Press Contact:

Bonnie Crail

951-244-4524

bonnie@crailpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-dove-mountain-wins-6th-forbes-five-star-rating-and-its-first-five-star-spa-award-301004128.html

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain