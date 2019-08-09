09.08.2019 11:31:00

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali named as one of World's Best Resort

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is thrilled to announce that it has been named as one of Indonesia's top five resorts in the World's Best Awards by Travel + Leisure.

"We are delighted to be recognized as one of the 'World's Best' in these prestigious travel awards. This honor was bestowed upon us by the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine who have weigh in on travel experiences around the globe and rated The Ritz-Carlton, Bali's 5-star facilities, luxury amenities, fabulous beachfront location, exquisite service by Ladies and Gentlemen. Accolades such as these are truly heartening and make us strive towards even greater heights in creating truly exceptional guest experiences," says Karim Tayach, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

According to Travel + Leisure, Bali is "Resort central for this nation of more than 17,000 islands, and it's the most popular among travelers seeking a relaxing getaway."

A highly esteemed magazine with a readership of 4.8 million, Travel + Leisure's yearly "World's Best" Awards is based on an annual reader survey. Readers are invited to rate their resort experiences around the globe in terms of facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Other "World's Best" categories in the survey include cities, destination spas, airlines, tour operators and hotels.

Set amidst extensive landscaped tropical gardens fringing a pristine white sand beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali provides a genuine and highly luxurious island escape. With a motto of Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen, the resort is committed to providing a very personalized "next level" service and to creating holiday memories to last a lifetime. 

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids.  A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190809/2548125-1

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Marktidee: Thyssenkrupp – Pullback oder mehr?
10:25
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09:21
SMI zurück in der Spur
06:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
08.08.19
Reverse Convertible auf den 3-Month USD LIBOR
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
Merz: Bundesregierung Schuld an möglicher CDU-Wahlniederlage im Osten
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet
MYbank von Alibaba-Chef Jack Ma verleiht Milliarden an kleine Firmen und Privatpersonen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI pendelt um Vortagesschluss -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt stehen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien weisen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB