17.01.2020 21:24:00

The Restaurant People Is Partnering With Regulated Solutions Group To Bring Hemp And CBD Events At TRP Venues - Kicking Off With A CBD Dinner Series At TRP TASTE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Restaurant People (TRP) – South Florida's premier hospitality group and the masterminds behind such hotspots as YOLO, Boatyard, Rooftop @1WLO, S3 and Java & Jam – has announced a new partnership with Regulated Solutions Group (RSG) to bring a variety of hemp and CBD events to South Florida, hosted at TRP venues. The venture will kick off with a Green Roads CBD-infused dinner at TRP TASTE on January 18, 2020 at 7:30pm.

CBD infused dinner with Regulated Solutions Group

The multi-course dinner will be the first of a monthly series at TRP TASTE. Guests will enjoy a five-course, chef curated and prepared meal using Green Roads CBD featuring:

  • Tuna Crudo, Olive and caper relish, anchovies, roasted tomato vinaigrette
    CBD infused olive oil
  • Citrus and Ricotta salad, Fresh Florida citrus, house made ricotta, hemp seeds
    CBD infused ricotta
  • Sausage and Pappardelle, Chili, heirloom tomato, basil
    butter made from CBD flower
  • Braised short rib and polenta, Roasted squash, mascarpone polenta, gremolata
    polenta infused with CBD
  • Coconut Panna cotta with hazelnut, Berry coulis
    CBD crystals / hemp flower garnish

Chef Lyndsey Waters of TRP TASTE will work alongside Chef Camilo Cuartas to prepare the meal. Guests will also experience a guest speaker from event partner, Florida Based Green Roads – a pharmacist founded, award-winning CBD company dedicated to improving physical and mental well-being – and Montel Williams, CBD activist and TV host, who will highlight the benefits of CBD and unique uses of CBD in food and day-to-day activities. Tickets are $99 (plus tax and gratuity) per person and only 26 seats are available. TRP TASTE is located at 1 W Las Olas, Suite #100 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.trptaste.com.

Working with TRP, RSG not only developed a monthly CBD Dinner Series at TRP TASTE with dates to be announced soon but is also planning Fort Lauderdale's first 420 FEST at Township Fort Lauderdale, located at 219 S Andrews Ave in Fort Lauderdale, on April 18, 2020. The festival will feature twenty-plus CBD/hemp brands, interactive experiences, food, cocktails and live music. Future goals of this dynamic partnership include nightlife experiences, CBD Brunches, and rooftop yoga sessions, to name a few.

ABOUT REGULATED SOLUTIONS GROUP
RSG brings decades of experience in the event and experiential marketing industry with expertise in compliance, licensing, and retail sales of regulated consumer goods. They have licensed, planned, executed, and supervised thousands of events nationwide and created new revenue streams through promotional campaigns and retail activations in the regulated sector with clients that include the largest regulated multi-national companies in the world. Regulated Solutions works with its clients to navigate complex and evolving cannabis and hemp regulations, understand their objectives, and build compliant, customized solutions to effectively reach their target consumers. RSG's services include Cannabis/Hemp Industry Consulting, Compliance and Consumer Engagement Strategy, Event Experience Design & Execution, and Research and Procurement of Licenses needed for category compliance. For more information email info@regulatedsolutions.com or visit www.regulatedsolutions.com.

THE RESTAURANT PEOPLE (TRP)
Founded in 1997, The Restaurant People (TRP) has developed, managed, and operated more than 70 restaurants since its inception, delivering ground-breaking culinary and hospitality experiences that engage South Floridians and continuously exceed expectation. The premier Fort Lauderdale-based hospitality group has conceptualized and brought to life some of the most in-demand restaurants and nightlife venues in the market for over two decades, including YOLO and O Lounge, S3, Boatyard, Spatch Grilled Peri-Peri Chicken, Rooftop @1WLO and TRP Taste, and most recently, Java & Jam. TRP's Executive Team is comprised of Tim Petrillo, co-founder/CEO; Executive Chef Peter Boulukos, co-founder/culinary director; Alan Hooper, co-founder/construction development manager; and Aaron Abramoff, director of operations. Together, this dynamic foursome has helped breathe life back into the Fort Lauderdale culinary and nightlife scene for more than 20 years. TRP's corporate headquarters is located at 221 S. Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit therestaurantpeople.com.

Contact: Tom Tromba
646.385.1396
tom@regulatedsolutions.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-restaurant-people-is-partnering-with-regulated-solutions-group-to-bring-hemp-and-cbd-events-at-trp-venues--kicking-off-with-a-cbd-dinner-series-at-trp-taste-300989105.html

SOURCE Regulated Solutions

