13.05.2020 17:52:00

The "Restart Your Business with BV” Suite of Solutions Is Enhanced With a Digital Ecosystem

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC), is offering a digital platform to support companies and public authorities in their health protocols and their commitment to transparency.

The platform includes a set of applications that enhances the "Restart Your Business with BV" suite of solutions. Launched by Bureau Veritas at the end of April, it meets the needs of companies getting ready to restart their business activities in the right sanitary conditions.

The platform includes operational assistance tools for companies who want to reassure stakeholders on their compliance with regulations and recommended protective measures and benefit from a label with online information for end-users and consumers.

Through the "Restart Your Business with BV" initiative, Bureau Veritas is leveraging its expertise in certification processes and management of health, safety and hygiene risks to support economic recovery.

Bureau Veritas' digital ecosystem meets two requirements of companies and public authorities:

  • Traceability: it provides dashboards that house all the information and KPIs collected in the field as well as an overall view of compliance, at a global level, and at specific location or site level.
  • Transparency: it allows members of the general public to check that a facility has a valid label and to locate other sites with valid labels on a map. All information provided can be reused by customers on their own websites and applications, and by third parties according to the open data principle.

In a context where time is of the essence for business resumption, Bureau Veritas also offers companies the ability to register online in order to get their label application process started quickly.

For more information on "Restart Your Business with BV” please contact: restartwithbv@bureauveritas.com

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bureau Veritas Registre International de Classification de Navires et d'Aeronefs S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.44
4.88 %
Lonza Grp 459.50
0.99 %
Swisscom 505.60
0.84 %
Givaudan 3’390.00
0.71 %
Roche Hldg G 349.90
0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 316.30
-4.30 %
CS Group 7.54
-4.46 %
CieFinRichemont 52.98
-5.22 %
The Swatch Grp 175.60
-5.31 %
Swiss Re 62.00
-5.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:40
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:54
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG
08:22
Verunsicherung nimmt zu
12.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
11.05.20
Hedging opportunities using Black Sea Wheat futures
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
12.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Anleger ziehen Geld aus beliebtem ETF ab - Gutes Zeichen für Aktien?
Sorgen dominieren: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
Wall Street fallen schlussendlich weit zurück -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Tesla startet Produktion in Kalifornien entgegen Behördenanweisung - Tesla-Aktie dreht noch ins Minus
BaFin durchleuchtet Sonderprüfungsbericht zu Wirecard - Wirecard-Aktie etwas leichter
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
10 Jahre später: So entwickelte sich die Tesla-Aktie seit ihrem Börsengang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen dominieren: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street stehen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. Der heimische Markt und die Börse in Frankfurt rutschten am Mittwoch in die Verlustzone ab. An den asiatischen Märkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag grosse Unsicherheit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB