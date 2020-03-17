The Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to grow by USD 889.44 k units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market In Western Europe 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 889.44 k units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Western Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved functionality and performance with no manual work. In addition, low maintenance cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation This residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Product: • Vacuum Cleaner Robots • Vacuum And Mop Cleaner Robots Geographic Segmentation: • UK • Germany • The Netherlands • France • Rest Of Western Europe Key Trends for residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024 growth This study identifies low maintenance cost as the prime reasons driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sharp Corp. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



