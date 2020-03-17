The Residential Portable Generator Market is expected to grow by USD 84.07 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Residential Portable Generator Market In US 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 84.07 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current the us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by major power outages due to natural disasters. In addition, rising demand for portable hybrid generators is anticipated to boost the growth of the residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024 as well. Market Segmentation This residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024 is segmented as below: Product: • Below 3kW • 3kW-10kW • 10kW-15kW Fuel Type: • Gasoline • Gas • Diesel Geographic Segmentation: • The US Key Trends for residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024 growth This study identifies rising demand for portable hybrid generators as the prime reasons driving the residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024 growth during the next few years. Prominent vendors in residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024 We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the residential portable generator market in us 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as American Honda Motor Co. Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Generac Holdings Inc., Kohler Co., WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. . The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



