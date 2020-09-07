07.09.2020 19:15:00

The region is set to record the highest CAGR by 2028

KEY FINDINGS
The global hyper-converged infrastructure market growth is evaluated to garner 25.64% CAGR during the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. The key factors driving market growth include, the growing number of data centers, reduction in costs, and the increasing demand for virtual desktop infrastructure.

MARKET INSIGHTS
Hyper-converged infrastructure depicts high adoption rates as its storage, compute, and networking are sold as a single unit.As more virtualized, the IT infrastructure is purchased from a single vendor and takes up lesser space.

Also, it is centrally managed.
Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) entails the market software and services used for virtualizing a standard desktop system.It facilitates customer-access to the virtualized desktop hosted on a centralized server in the data center, over the internet.

As a result, the desktop's shadow image is accessible on the network to the end-point device, thereby permitting user interaction with applications and operating systems. Thus, the growing demand for virtual desktop infrastructure drives the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global hyper-converged infrastructure market growth analysis includes the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.The growth of data centers in the Asia Pacific is primarily attributed to internet penetration, the increasing social media use among consumers, and digital transformation by enterprises across various industries verticals.

The region is set to record the highest CAGR by 2028.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The industrial rivalry within the global market is anticipated to be high over the forecast period, owing to the high demand for hyper-converged infrastructure and the key players' intent to capitalize on it. Prominent companies operating in the market are, Nutanix Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Netapp Inc, Cisco, VMware Inc, Huawei Technologies, etc.

