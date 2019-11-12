The (RED) Shopathon returns; Products and gift ideas for the holidays that fight AIDS

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, (RED)'s first-ever fully shoppable show will stream 6-7pm ET on Amazon.com/live, offering shoppers the chance to fill their carts with gifts that give back and help save lives. Hosted by comedian, author and (RED) ambassador, Phoebe Robinson, the one-hour show will feature a ton of (RED) products and surprise celebrity cameos.

For the third year, (RED) is teaming up with Amazon to provide customers a single destination – Amazon.com/RED - to shop a huge array of products that give back, spanning tech, fashion, health & fitness, home & kitchen and travel. Additionally, customers interested in supporting (RED)'s fight by making a donation can do so on any Echo device by simply asking, "Alexa, donate to (RED)."

New for 2019 are items from a range of partners, including:

Apple has a wide range of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories available this holiday season, including the new iPhone 11 PRODUCT (RED) which features a powerful dual-camera system. Since partnering with (RED) in 2006, Apple has donated more than $200 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organization's largest corporate donor. A portion of proceeds from these products, available at amazon.com/RED and at Apple.com/RED, will go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants.

Select items from Rachael Ray's cookware and kitchen range.

cookware and kitchen range. A new collection of four Atelier Paulin gold-filled bracelets.

Piaggio Fast Forward's new (gita) RED robot - a hands-free carrier built to follow people on the go while transporting up to 40 pounds.

robot - a hands-free carrier built to follow people on the go while transporting up to 40 pounds. mophie is also offering a new (MOPHIE) RED Juice Pack Access accessory, which will be available in early December.

Juice Pack Access accessory, which will be available in early December. VIZIO's all new (VIZIO) RED M-Series 50" TV.

M-Series 50" TV. A Closca Loop Helmet and an app-connected water bottle

Stylish choices for dog lovers with the (UBUNTU LIFE) RED LOVE Collar.

LOVE Collar. Vilebrequin's new (RED) Beach Bag and T-Shirt

A (RED) Crystal Chain Sandal and Lucien Lace-Up sneaker from Stella Luna

PJs and Sleepwear from Alexander Del Rossa

In addition to the all the great products on Amazon.com/red, every purchase of the new (DANNON)RED Fruit on the Bottom Strawberry yogurt cup on Amazon Fresh will see donate 20 cents to fight AIDS, up to $100,000.

About (RED)®

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Partners include: AirAsia, Alessi, Amazon, Andaz, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Calm, Claro, Dannon, Durex, eos, Fatboy USA, Girl Skateboards, Johnson & Johnson, MCM, Montblanc, Mophie, quip, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks, Telcel, Vespa, Vilebrequin and Wanderlust.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $600 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted over 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

