23.11.2019 02:30:00

The Records Company Directors Hold Annual Meeting, Attend Conference

HAMILTON, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Records Company held its annual meeting of the Board of Directors. In attendance and elected as Directors of the Corporation were Grady Marin, Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of the Board; Laura Elam, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice-President, Director of Knowledge Management, Vice-Chairwoman of the Board; Agata Zachary, Chief Human Resources Officer, Senior Vice-President, Director of Training; Elizabeth Osman, Chief Financial Officer, Associate Vice President, Director of Client Relationships, Treasurer of the Board; and Bethany Huffman Force, Chief Administrative Officer, Assistant Vice-President, Director of Processing, Secretary of the Board.

The Board approved two notable personnel changes. Former General Counsel for The Records Company, Karl Kilguss, resigned in May 2019, and the Board approved the sale of his shares of corporate stock to Grady Marin. Jeffrey Burd now serves as Corporate Counsel for the company. In addition, Elizabeth Osman was approved to replace Andrew Brenner as Statutory Agent for the corporation.

The Board also ratified and approved financial statements for the corporation for the period ending December 31, 2018, all actions of the Directors since the last annual meeting, and the current Code of Regulations for the corporation.

In November, the Directors attended the National Workers Compensation and Disability Conference in Las Vegas. The conference brings together industry professionals from all facets of the healthcare and insurance industries and related fields. Attendance at this and other conferences play an important role in The Records Company's plans for growth and expanded services in the coming year.

The Records Company works with law firms, insurance companies, and other businesses around the United States. They offer retrieval and storage of medical, business, and other paper and electronic records from all 50 states as well as international sources. The company has retrieved and delivered more than 1.6 million records since 2013.

Press Contact

Amanda Smith, Media
press@therecordsco.com
(513) 795-0724

Related Links

Immediate Press Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-records-company-directors-hold-annual-meeting-attend-conference-300964103.html

SOURCE The Records Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

22.11.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.11.19
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
22.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
22.11.19
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
22.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;