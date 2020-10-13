Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 03:39:00

'The Rambler' café opens at Goodman Interlink to meet customers' evolving needs

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman today announces the opening of 'The Rambler', a newly renovated café at its flagship Goodman Interlink property in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong. The refurbishment is part of Goodman's continuing efforts to prioritise our customers needs.

Named after Goodman Interlink's unique and strategic location in the Rambler Channel, The Rambler offers a refreshing space for our customers, their workers and their guests to meet, socialise and recharge. Fully equipped with a wide range of modern facilities, digital kiosks, dining areas, a 24-hour pantry, The Rambler offers an array of fresh and healthy menu choices for dine-in or take-away through its Asia Spice, Bistro and Deli food stations.

Sustainability is also at the heart of the new café. In line with Goodman's commitment to creating spaces that promote health, safety and the wellbeing of all people, The Rambler will donate food to underprivileged communities throughout Hong Kong that would have otherwise been disposed.

Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China at Goodman, commented, "Opening The Rambler café is an exciting and important milestone for Goodman, our customers and their workers at Goodman Interlink. Goodman's commitment to wellbeing and long-term thinking, by creating high-quality facilities and breakout spaces like The Rambler café, has come to life. We are also delivering on Goodman's promise to manage environmental risks by redistributing food, while being a force for good in the local community."

Created by the award-winning agency "A Work of Substance" led by Maxime Dautresme, The Rambler captures the heritage of Hong Kong and the Rambler channel, drawing on the theme of 'reflection' to depict the evolution of Hong Kong from a fishing village to one of the world's most important global logistics and financial hubs.

About Goodman

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist fund managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant fund management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information please visit www.goodman.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201013/2947516-1

SOURCE Goodman Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB