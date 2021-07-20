SMI 11’946 0.7%  SPI 15’367 0.6%  Dow 34’512 1.6%  DAX 15’216 0.6%  Euro 1.0855 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’956 0.7%  Gold 1’810 -0.2%  Bitcoin 27’540 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9215 0.4%  Öl 68.8 0.0% 
20.07.2021 23:03:00

The Radiology Group, LLC, Wins Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies 2021

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiology Group LLC, an onsite and teleradiology solutions healthcare company, today announced its award by the National Association for Business Resources as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Atlanta. Every year, companies throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area compete to be named one of "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.

The Radiology Group Wins Atlanta's Best and Brightest Places to Work

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

"TRG's recognition as one of the Best and Brightest is one of our biggest accomplishments for 2021. The Radiology Group strives to be the best in employee compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career growth, and diversity and inclusion," said Dr. Anand Lalaji, Chief Executive Officer, The Radiology Group. "We are proud to expand our growth and leadership through the partnerships and acquisitions of similar physician radiology practices. This continues to follow our number one philosophy of radiologists partnering with and helping other radiologists to provide the best patient care possible." \\ 

About The Radiology Group

The Radiology Group is a Joint Commission Accredited company specializing in onsite and teleradiology solutions.

Media Contact:
Angela Driver
(404) 692-9442
adriver@theradiologygroup.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-radiology-group-llc-wins-atlantas-best-and-brightest-companies-2021-301337938.html

SOURCE The Radiology Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:07 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Imposante Kursrallye - Geberit doch ein Gewinner der Corona-Krise?
15:05 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
13:30 Kühne & Nagel profitiert von Nachfrageschub
11:55 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
10:58 Marktüberblick: ProSieben erfreut nachbörslich
08:45 Erste Sommer-Gewitter
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Novartis am 07.07.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
US-Handel endet tiefrot -- Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: SMI beendet Sitzung unter 11'900 Punkten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Meyer Burger erhält für IEC-Zertifizierung für Solarmodule - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch unter Druck
UBS-Aktie beendet Handel stark: UBS überzeugt mit starkem Zweitquartals-Ergebnis
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
Wall Street schliesst erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ölpreise bei 100 US-Dollar? Warum ein Analyst die magische Preisgrenze für unerreichbar hält
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit