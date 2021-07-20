The Radiology Group, LLC, Wins Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies 2021

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiology Group LLC, an onsite and teleradiology solutions healthcare company, today announced its award by the National Association for Business Resources as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Atlanta. Every year, companies throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area compete to be named one of "Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

"TRG's recognition as one of the Best and Brightest is one of our biggest accomplishments for 2021. The Radiology Group strives to be the best in employee compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career growth, and diversity and inclusion," said Dr. Anand Lalaji, Chief Executive Officer, The Radiology Group. "We are proud to expand our growth and leadership through the partnerships and acquisitions of similar physician radiology practices. This continues to follow our number one philosophy of radiologists partnering with and helping other radiologists to provide the best patient care possible." \\

About The Radiology Group

The Radiology Group is a Joint Commission Accredited company specializing in onsite and teleradiology solutions.

