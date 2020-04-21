The PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome (PHTS) Foundation announces receipt of the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation Grant Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome Foundation is pleased to announce receipt of a $15,000 grant award from the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation. The Russel Hill Cancer Foundation grant award will support a biological materials collection pilot. Data associated with those materials will be collected, stored, processed and distributed for the purposes of accelerating scientific research and improved medical care. PTEN Foundation representatives believe patients are much more than donors, they are collaborators at the heart of biobanking with a critical voice and a unique perspective. This perspective is increasingly important, particularly in the rare disease space. The biomaterial pilot will complement the foundation's successful patient-powered registry currently being upgraded to a new platform. Ms. Anthony shared her gratitude for the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation grant opportunity. "Currently, there is no cure for our disease that can lead to multiple types of cancer. We believe treatments are within reach and are grateful for the generosity and support of the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation. We will win our fight."

The PTEN Foundation supports education and research advancement for patients affected by PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome (PHTS). PHTS is thought to be under-diagnosed hereditary cancer syndrome putting affected patients at high risk of developing multiple types of cancer including breast, thyroid, kidney, colon, endometrial cancer, melanoma, and other benign issues. Some patients are affected by neurocognitive problems including Autism.

The Russel Hill Cancer Foundation, founded in May of 2006, by a group of oncologists, local researchers, and interested citizens met to discuss ways of assisting cancer patients, their

families, and the community. From this group meeting, the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation was formed. The Foundation is committed to improving the health of cancer patients by supporting bold, innovative cancer research, education, and patient assistance. The Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Grants are awarded through a competitive application and review process.

The PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome (PHTS) Foundation is a 501C3 organization founded in December 2013 to support the PHTS patient community through programs and patient assistance, research initiatives, and education.

The Russell Hill Cancer Foundation of Huntsville, Alabama is a 501C3 organization committed to improving the health of cancer patients by supporting bold, innovative cancer research,

education and patient assistance.

