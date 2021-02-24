The PSR3 is now available for U.S. Law Enforcement

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RUA Dynamics is proud to announce the Public Safety Rescue Vehicle 3 (PSR3) is now available for purchase in the United States. The PSR3 is the most comprehensive public safety vehicle ever designed. By combining the armored protection of a SWAT vehicle, the technology systems of a command-and-control vehicle, standalone fire suppression capabilities, and a complete less-lethal riot response package, the PSR3 is in a class by itself. Simply put, the PSR3 is four critical response vehicles in one.

Not just another armored vehicle, the PSR3 is the next generation of rescue vehicles and is specifically designed for law enforcement. In sharp contrast to military vehicles that have been retrofitted for police and SWAT use, the PSR3 is a complete less-lethal vehicle system with an unapparelled incident response technology package included. What you won't see on the PSR3 are gun ports, machine gun turrets, or any other mounting system for lethal technology. The PSR3 isn't a militarized equipment buyback vehicle "1033 program" that has been repurposed for civilian law enforcement. Rather, it has been built from the ground up to be an all-encompassing less-lethal public safety rescue vehicle designed with modern policing needs in mind. De-escalation is best done when police officers are protected, and the PSR3 gives them that important option.

Vehicle highlights:

Connected Fleet App for Command and Control

EN1063 BR7 Ballistic Protection

All Wheel Drive & All Wheel Steering

13 Foot Mast PTZ HD Camera

16 Foot Mast Area Lighting

4G/LTE Live Streaming

3000+ Gallon Water Tank

Onboard Fire Suppression

Last year we witnessed rioting that resulted in damages estimated in excess of $2 Billion, affecting over 100 American cities, injuring thousands, and leading to the death of nearly two dozen people. The PSR3 is designed to address the vulnerabilities that the rioting exposed while providing complete transparency of operations required in modern policing.

"If we had this truck during the Floyd riots, we could have saved dozens of buildings and stopped the city from falling to the anarchists"

-Minneapolis Police Officer (2020)

PSR3 is available now in the U.S. exclusively through RUA Dynamics, providing "dynamic solutions for a more peaceful world." The PSR3 is public safety…. Reinvented

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT PSR3.US OR CONTACT SALES@RUAD.CO

