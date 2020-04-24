The Proposal by the Nomination Committee of Q-linea AB (publ) for Election of Members of the Board of Directors

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nomination committee of Q-linea AB (publ) submits the following proposals to be presented at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 26 May 2020, with regard to the number and election of members of the board of directors.

The nomination committee proposes seven members of the board of directors and no deputy directors.

The nomination committee proposes that Erika Kjellberg Eriksson, Mats Nilsson, Marianne Hansson, Marcus Storch, Per-Olof Wallström and Hans Johansson be re-elected as board members and that Mario Gualano be elected as new board member, each for a term of office until the end of the next annual general meeting. Furthermore, the nomination committee proposes Erika Kjellberg Eriksson to be re-elected as chairperson of the board of directors.

Ulf Landegren has informed the nomination committee that he is not available for re-election.

Mario Gualano is currently CEO of BBI Group Ltd., he has more than 25 years of commercial, technical and operational experience in the microbiology and diagnostics industry, including 15 years in international leadership roles with Thermo Fisher Scientific. During his time with Thermo Fisher Scientific, he led Thermo Fisher Scientific's Specialty Diagnostics Group in APAC and, most recently, was the president for the microbiology division responsible for 14 manufacturing sites and 30 commercial offices worldwide. Mario holds a PhD in Microbiology and Immuno-diagnostics and an MBA from Henley Management College. Mario Gualano is independent in relation to the company, the company's executive management and its major shareholders.

Information about all persons proposed as members of the board of directors of Q-linea, the nomination committee's statement regarding the proposal for the board of directors and the nomination committee's complete proposal will be available on Q-linea's website, www.qlinea.com in connection with the issuance of the notice to attend the annual general meeting 2020, which is expected to be published around week 18.

The nomination committee has been appointed according to the principles adopted by the annual general meeting 2019 and consists of Öystein Engebretsen (Investment AB Öresund, chairperson of the nomination committee), Erika Kjellberg Eriksson (Nexttobe AB, chairperson of the board) and Jannis Kitsakis (Fjärde AP-fonden).

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar® is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

