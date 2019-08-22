The Professional Conservatory of Musical Theatre at New York Film Academy Presents Its 2019 Summer New Works Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Professional Conservatory of Musical Theatre at New York Film Academy (PCMT at NYFA) will present two readings of new musicals starting on Friday, August 23, 2019, as part of its 2019 Summer New Works Series. This is the eleventh New Works series PCMT at NYFA has presented since starting the program in Summer 2014. This summer's two productions will be "(Un)Sung" and "The Age of Innocence."

"(Un)Sung," a new musical, will kick off the Summer Series. Desperate to cope with the present-day news cycle, "(Un)Sung's" Anonymous Host summons women from the past to share how they put out the dumpster fires of their own time. The musical invites you to watch the sparks fly as Ida B. Wells, Susan B. Anthony, Victoria Woodhull, and several surprise guests sing about the seminal moments of their lives--and duel over the right way to get things done.

The original musical was written by Kat Sherrell and Natalie Wilson. The performance, coming right on the heels of the 99th anniversary of women's suffrage, is being directed by Cristina Angeles, with musical direction by Jamie Buxton.

Based upon the novel by Edith Wharton, "The Age of Innocence" tells the story of Newland Archer, a young attorney engaged to the loving but conventional May Welland. When he encounters her European cousin, the beautiful and mysterious Countess Ellen Olenska, his life is forever transformed in this "most romantic of romances."

The music for the adaptation was written by Ted Kociolek, who co-wrote the book and lyrics with Walter Holland. The performance is being directed by Stephen Nachamie, with musical direction by Kevin David Thomas. The assistant director is Carly McClain.

Full schedule below:



"(Un)Sung" - Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

at "The Age of Innocence" - Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Both shows will be held at the Theatre at NYFA on our New York campus, located on the 1st floor of 17 Battery Place. To RSVP, please email mtrsvp@nyfa.edu.

About New York Film Academy

The New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading visual and performing arts college that offers hands-on, intensive programs across 15 areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), and more. Thousands of aspiring artists come to study at the New York Film Academy each year from over 120 countries. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

SOURCE New York Film Academy