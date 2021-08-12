The Prime Minister announces new chair of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

|
12.08.2021 21:23:00
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointment:
The Honourable Marie Deschamps, C.C., currently a member of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), becomes the chair of the NSIRA, effective August 11, 2021.
With full and independent authority, the NSIRA works to ensure that Canada's national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary.
Produktkenntnisse sind äussert wichtig im Bereich der Strukturierten Produkte. Warum nicht immer das richtige Produkt für eine erwartete Marktsituation ausgesucht wird, erklärt heute bei BX Swiss TV Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Worauf es ankommt, wie man sich informieren kann und warum man bei Strukturierten Produkte durchaus eine Ähnlichkeit zu Weinen finden kann, das erklärt Dominique Böhler weiter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|11:00
|Schroders: Kann ein Long-Short-Fonds nachhaltig sein?
|11.08.21
|Schroders: Welche Stadt übertrifft den Schroders Sustainable Cities Index?
|10.08.21
|Schroders: Die Komplexitätsprämie bei Immobilienanleihen
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV