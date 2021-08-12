SMI 12’436 0.4%  SPI 15’913 0.3%  Dow 35’473 0.0%  DAX 15’938 0.7%  Euro 1.0837 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’226 0.5%  Gold 1’753 0.1%  Bitcoin 41’042 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9235 0.2%  Öl 71.2 -0.5% 
12.08.2021 21:23:00

The Prime Minister announces new chair of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointment:

The Honourable Marie Deschamps, C.C., currently a member of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), becomes the chair of the NSIRA, effective August 11, 2021.

With full and independent authority, the NSIRA works to ensure that Canada's national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary.

