The Presser Foundation Announces Special Projects Grants

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce the selection and funding of fourteen new Special Projects from music organizations in the greater Philadelphia area. These grants, totaling $131,000, are in addition to a previous commitment of $20,000 to Settlement Music School on behalf of long-time and retiring Trustees. Peter Burwasser, Chair of the Special Projects Committee, commented, "The Presser Foundation is pleased to support, under revised grant guidelines, special project grants including organization milestones, general operating support for new organizations to the Foundation, pilot programs and first-time artistic collaborations. Music curriculum development, anniversary performances, and unique partnerships comprise the list of projects supported."

Special Project Grants: (in alphabetical order)
Allentown Symphony Association
Art Sphere, Inc.
Chester Children's Chorus
Choir School of Delaware
Intercultural Journeys
Mamadele Foundation
Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus
The Dryden Ensemble
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Wilmington Concert Opera
Symphony in C
Variant 6

About The Presser Foundation
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports a broad range of classical symphonic, chamber, choral and vocal music performance and education through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers.  Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. More information on the Foundation's grant making activity can be found on its website www.presserfoundation.org. 

Contact:  Teresa Araco Rodgers
267.519.5350                                                                                     
trodgers@presserfoundation.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-presser-foundation-announces-special-projects-grants-300979064.html

SOURCE The Presser Foundation

