|
21.06.2023 10:25:30
The presentation of sustainability report of Grigeo AB company group
Grigeo AB provides a summary presentation of the year 2022 sustainability report of Grigeo AB company group (hereafter – the Group). The Group's sustainability report was prepared in accordance with GRI standards (Global Reporting Initiative), considering the impacts of the Group in the environmental, social and governance areas.
Last year the Group identified areas where it contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and, considering the expectations of stakeholders, has set sustainability targets in the environmental, social and governance areas. The Group's detailed sustainability report was provided together with the year 2022 consolidated annual report.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|General Motors Corp. / Tesla Inc.
|127304439
|59.00 %
|17.60 %
|Nvidia Corp.
|127304440
|59.00 %
|17.00 %
|Facebook Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|127304441
|59.00 %
|15.00 %
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 5801
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Grigiskes AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Grigiskes AB
Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt treten zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}