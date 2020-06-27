27.06.2020 06:00:00

The Prayer Movement Will Usher In The Last Days Before Christ

ROCKFORD, Ill., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Laird Pearcy's book, Night and Day Prayer According to David: An Apologetic for the House of Prayer Movement Across the Globe ($17.99, paperback, 9781631294921; $8.99, e-book, 9781631294938), is available for purchase.

Night and Day Prayer According to David: An Apologetic for the House of Prayer Movement Across the Globe is an insightful book on the prayer movement. In this book, readers will learn that prayer will be the tipping point for the Father's decision to release the last of the "last days" before the return of Christ.

The flagship of the prayer movement is the restored tabernacle of David, or what is now known as the House of Prayer. This was foretold by the prophets and affirmed by Jesus. This prayer movement will release and fuel the end time harvest with great signs and wonders and will drive the long-awaited salvation for Israel. Readers will be stirred and awakened to intimacy and intercession; the very thing God made them for.

Laird Pearcy received his Master of Divinity from Trinity University in 1979 and returned to complete his Doctorate of Ministry in 2012. He has over 40 years of experience in pastoral ministry and 17 years as a director in the House of Prayer movement. Years of study and practical experience have come together to create a Biblical roadmap for the development of the House of Prayer. Laird and Anne, his wife of 41 years, make their home in Rockford, Illinois. They have five children and nine grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Night and Day Prayer According to David: An Apologetic for the House of Prayer Movement Across the Globe is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

