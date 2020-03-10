The Power of Relationships Builds Solar and Energizes our Homes

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Los Angeles-based national solar company assembled a network of independent solar installers across the US and grew 250% in just two years by establishing great business relationships building more than 10,000 solar energy systems.

GS Homes, Inc. started small in 2012 with a few installations a week in LA. Then they started selling in places like Casper, Wyoming; La Valle, Wisconsin; Silverthorne, Colorado; Liberty, Illinois and other American towns.

They quickly built an agile, results-oriented inside sales organization and put emphasis on the project management process resulting in systems sold, designed, permitted, built and operating far quicker than other companies.

Large commercial electrical corporations, small and mid-size companies and sole proprietor shops were some of the buyers of those first systems. Some of those sole proprietors' lives were changed because of solar.

One of those is Brandon Knight, owner of Distributed Power in Ferndale, Michigan. In 2017, he was a sole proprietor electrician in town. Then he got in touch with GS Homes. He subcontracted to do a solar installation and completed it successfully. As a result more and more solar jobs from GS Homes started pouring in.

He hired a helper. Then an electrician. Then an office manager. Then another electrician. And in no time at all, he had a full team with him.

Now, Distributed Power is the go-to solar installation company in that region of Michigan with dozens of successful installs. His string of successful solar installations is bringing him referrals, expanded income and a stronger business all while he's creating jobs helping to boost the local job market.

"Establishing a business relationship with GS Homes is one the best decisions I've ever made," Knight said. "The growth of my electrical company is a direct result. I only want to work with them; they have the best project management staff and they always follow through."

GS Homes Business Development Manager Steve Bagish glows when he sees the results of good business relationship-building.

"It's a fact - GS Homes is in the business of powering more than homes with solar energy," Bagish said. "We are powering great business relationships that bring financial success."



