The Planet is Calling, Ingersoll Rand is Answering - Ingersoll Rand Set 2030 and 2050 Environmental Goals

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is proud to set its 2030 and 2050 environmental goals. With a focus on improving AIR, LAND, and WATER, the goals are designed to reduce the impact of the company's operations and products on the environment, and support customers and partners in doing the same. Focusing on energy (air), water and waste (land), these goals cover specific elements such as renewable energy utilization, reduction of air emission, recycling of water resources, reduction of waste generation and landfill volume. These goals demonstrate the importance of Ingersoll Rand's "Operate Sustainably" strategic imperative, and the commitment to achieve them are part of Ingersoll Rand's overall Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts to Make Life Better for the good of our employees, customers, communities and planet.

The environmental goals, being aggressive and inspiring, yet achievable, reflect Ingersoll Rand's corporate values of bias for action, and will be accomplished using Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) along with continued product enhancements and innovation. Ingersoll Rand's products and services provide a unique opportunity to contribute to solving pressing climate change issues facing our world in areas such as water and energy consumption. Equally important, and a key advantage to Ingersoll Rand, is using the discipline of Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) to provide the focused accountability that will deliver the performance we want.

Ingersoll Rand commits to making a positive impact on our shared planet with the following environmental goals:

Realize net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050

Invest in renewable energy to meet our 100% target by 2050

Reduce GHG emissions by 60% in our operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and reduce customer GHG impacts >15% from IR products (Scope 3) by 2030

Reduce water use 17% in our operations by 2030

By 2030, eliminate, reduce or recycle >1 billion gallons of water annually in our customers' processes and applications through the use of our products

Achieve zero waste to landfill at >50% of current sites by 2030

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Classifications

Scope 1 – GHG, direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by IR. Includes fossil fuel combustion and fleet fuel consumption.

Scope 2 – GHG, indirect emissions from sources owned or controlled by IR. Emissions result from the generation of electricity, heat or steam purchased by IR.

Scope 3 – GHG, emissions from assets not owned or controlled by IR, but which IR indirectly impacts (i.e., emissions from our products).

Emission impacts are measured in MT CO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent)

The above goals were chosen using a series of intentional activities, including sustainability materiality assessments, focused on identifying the topics and areas that had not just the most impact on the Ingersoll Rand's core business, but also on the company's stakeholders. Employees participated in these assessments, alongside customers, supply chain partners, and investors. The results were then analyzed and shared in the company's first Sustainability Report, which covered a range of topics related to sustainability, notably: Our Employees, Energy Use and Product Stewardship/New Product Development and Innovation.

Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, Ingersoll Rand encourages all employees to actively participate and engage in lowering environmental impacts, conservation education, projects and community outreach is what helps us make life better at work, in our communities and in the lives and work of our customers as they use our products. We are establishing green teams at each major site to develop site specific projects to help us achieve our goals.

Ingersoll Rand will drive accountability and progress through Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), and provide transparency on progress through its annual Sustainability Report. Ingersoll Rand's 2020 Sustainability Report is scheduled to be released in May 2021.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our portfolio of products consists of air compressors, pumps, blowers, and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling, power tools as well as the well-known Club Car brand of specialty vehicles. With over 16,000 employees globally, our team develops customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

SOURCE Ingersoll Rand