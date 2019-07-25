+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
The Place At Riverwalk Rapidly Leasing Brand New Luxury Apartments In North Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Place at Riverwalk is leasing their brand-new luxury apartments quicker than they can build them.  Well ahead of their leasing projections, MC Companies was confident the combination of premium product in a premium location would be in high demand in the Tucson market.  The incredible momentum of the projects lease-up has proven them correct.

The Place at Riverwalk is MC Companies' newest development and features 210 urban-suburban style, luxury apartments.  Perfectly located at the base of the Catalina Foothills off Craycroft and East River Rd, it is in walking distance of Natural Grocers, Whole Foods and BASIS Tucson North.  "We knew this was a special location long before we ever broke ground on Riverwalk," says Ross McCallister, Principal of MC Companies.  "Our residents at Riverwalk enjoy exquisite homes and community amenities, and we couldn't be happier with the performance of our newest MC development."

The Place at Riverwalk officially opened their office doors on May 1st, 2019 and is slated to have all construction completed by mid-November of this year.  As of July 10th, Riverwalk surpassed the 50% occupancy threshold with 115 apartments homes leased.

If you are looking for one of Tucson's most premier apartment communities to be your new home, you can't afford to miss The Place at Riverwalk.  Give them a call at (844) 388-7749 or visit them at www.ThePlaceatRiverwalk.com.

Whatever you do, move quick - the word is out about The Place at Riverwalk, and people are loving what they hear.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

Media Contact:
480-998-5400

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12781136

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-place-at-riverwalk-rapidly-leasing-brand-new-luxury-apartments-in-north-tucson-300890748.html

SOURCE MC Companies

