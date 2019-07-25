The Place At Riverwalk Rapidly Leasing Brand New Luxury Apartments In North Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Place at Riverwalk is leasing their brand-new luxury apartments quicker than they can build them. Well ahead of their leasing projections, MC Companies was confident the combination of premium product in a premium location would be in high demand in the Tucson market. The incredible momentum of the projects lease-up has proven them correct.

The Place at Riverwalk is MC Companies' newest development and features 210 urban-suburban style, luxury apartments. Perfectly located at the base of the Catalina Foothills off Craycroft and East River Rd, it is in walking distance of Natural Grocers, Whole Foods and BASIS Tucson North. "We knew this was a special location long before we ever broke ground on Riverwalk," says Ross McCallister, Principal of MC Companies. "Our residents at Riverwalk enjoy exquisite homes and community amenities, and we couldn't be happier with the performance of our newest MC development."

The Place at Riverwalk officially opened their office doors on May 1st, 2019 and is slated to have all construction completed by mid-November of this year. As of July 10th, Riverwalk surpassed the 50% occupancy threshold with 115 apartments homes leased.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

