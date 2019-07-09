09.07.2019 19:16:00

The pitch coke market at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pitch Coke Market: About this market

Pitch coke is a low-sulfur content carbon, which is derived from coal tar pitch that is produced from coal tar formed during the production of coke. This pitch coke market analysis considers the applications of pitch coke in aluminum smelters, graphic electrodes, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of pitch coke in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the aluminum smelters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the dependency of the aluminum industry on pitch coke will play a significant role in the aluminum smelters segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global pitch coke market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for aluminum and steel, rising urbanization, rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes. However, the regulations on carbon pollution, declining investments in the coal industry, and fluctuations in coal prices may hamper the growth of the pitch coke industry over the forecast period.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793654/?utm_source=PRN

Global pitch coke market: Overview

Rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes

The demand for semiconductors that are extensively integrated into laptops, televisions, mobile phones, security systems, and other electronic devices, is increasing significantly. There is also a significant increase in demand for carbon brushes used in the production of electric motors. These factors increase the need for pitch coke which is widely used in the production of carbon brushed and silicon wafers. Thus, the rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

Advances in mining industry

The mining industry is witnessing a significant transition toward automation and robotics for improved production and safety. This is mainly driven by technological advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning. The advance in the mining industry is expected to increase production capacity, which will stimulate the production of coal. This will help vendors to meet the increased demand for pitch coke from various industries. Thus, the advances in the mining industry will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market from 2019 to 2023.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global pitch coke market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global pitch coke market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pitch coke manufacturers, that include Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Metinvest BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sojitz Corp.

Also, the pitch coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793654/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pitch-coke-market-at-a-cagr-of-close-to-5-during-the-forecast-period-300881841.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:03
Gewinnmitnahmen lasten auf Gold
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Fixer Coupon und Partizipation am Goldpreis
08:45
SMI hält Kontakt zur 10.000er-Marke
06:19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – An der runden 3.000er-Marke gescheitert / Credit Suisse – Käufer unter Zugzwang
08.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Dufry, Logitech, Georg Fischer AG
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:18
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkische Lira bricht nach Entlassung von Notenbank-Chef ein
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: Philipp Rickenbacher neuer CEO
Dow gibt letztlich nach -- SMI geht gut behauptet aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Tag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Boeing-Aktie schwach: Boeing verliert ersten 737-Max-Kunden an Airbus
Wisekey-Aktie fest: Wisekey startet Aktienrückkauf über 10 Prozent der Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich leichter. Der DAX verbuchte, von der BASF-Gewinnwarnung belastet, ebenfalls Verluste. In Asien gab es keine eindeutige Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB