24.02.2020 23:15:00
The Pharma E-Commerce Market is expected to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Pharma E-commerce Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global pharma e-commerce market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on global pharma e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of internet providing convenience to consumers.In addition, availability of multiple payment options is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pharma e-commerce market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global pharma e-commerce market is segmented as below:
Product:
Rx
OTC
Geographic Segmentation:
UK
Germany
Rest Of Europe
Key Trends for global pharma e-commerce market growth
This study identifies availability of multiple payment options as the prime reasons driving the global pharma e-commerce market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global pharma e-commerce market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global pharma e-commerce market , including some of the vendors such as apo-rot BV, Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group, McKesson Corp., myCARE e.K., ROSSMANN, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., UK Meds Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Zur Rose Group AG .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
