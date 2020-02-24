24.02.2020 23:15:00

The Pharma E-Commerce Market is expected to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pharma E-commerce Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global pharma e-commerce market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on global pharma e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377525/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of internet providing convenience to consumers.In addition, availability of multiple payment options is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pharma e-commerce market as well.

Market Segmentation
The global pharma e-commerce market is segmented as below:

Product:
Rx
OTC

Geographic Segmentation:
UK
Germany
Rest Of Europe

Key Trends for global pharma e-commerce market growth
This study identifies availability of multiple payment options as the prime reasons driving the global pharma e-commerce market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global pharma e-commerce market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global pharma e-commerce market , including some of the vendors such as apo-rot BV, Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group, McKesson Corp., myCARE e.K., ROSSMANN, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., UK Meds Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Zur Rose Group AG .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377525/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pharma-e-commerce-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-10-69-bn-during-2020-2024--progressing-at-a-cagr-of-14-during-the-forecast-period-301009724.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18:21
Startschuss für die Dividendensaison
16:15
Demographic Challenges to Growth
14:00
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Gilead Sciences – Trendwende voraus?
10:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
SMI vor schwieriger Woche
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Versicherer - mit und ohne Callable Feature
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:42
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich einbüsst
Politiker fodern von öffentlich Bediensteten in der AfD Parteiaustritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren
Aktien von Dufry, Swatch und Richemont leiden kräftig unter Coronavirus-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Das Coronavirus sorgte für kräftige Abschläge in der Schweiz und in Deutschland. An der Wall Street kam es ebenfalls zu heftigen Verlusten. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;