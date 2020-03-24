NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pH sensors market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at 994.9 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 1479.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2025 .

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877799/?utm_source=PRN

- The application of pH meters is mainly found in power plants and water treatment plants, as well as the pharmaceutical, chemical processing, mining, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries. For instance, a pH sensor is used to analyze the drug efficiency and ensure a proper pH level of water to manufacture the drug in the medical industry. Similarly, the calculation of the desired amount of pH is necessary for food and beverage production

- According to Endress+Hauser, a leading provider of pH sensors in the global market, pH measurements account for over 30% of all quality-relevant measurements in processes. Moreover, an economic survey conducted by the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) indicated that increasing global investments in the process analytics industry are primarily triggered by concrete business developments in the key sales markets.

- The German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (ZVEI) established that this situation created a positive business environment for the measurement and process automation industry, while augmenting the demand for process analytics instruments, such as pH sensors and analyzers.

- According to the association, sales of process analytics instruments increased by 8.8% in local currencies, with factory automation experiencing significantly stronger growth than process automation. Moreover, it established that the market is witnessing high demand from positive developments in China, the United States, and central Europe, owing to developments and automation in the chemical, water and wastewater, food and beverage, and metal industries.

Key Market Trends

Water and Wastewater application to Register Highest Growth



- Water and wastewater is the largest end-user of pH sensors in the market, globally. Standard applications, such as chromium wastewater treatment and aquaculture, that are heavily dependent on accurate pH and ORP measurements to ensure required safety standards are providing continuous demand to the market.

- Multiple regions, such as the North American, European, and Asia-Pacific have witnessed a considerable increase in sustainable energy projects and water treatment initiatives. In the case of water treatment, desalination activities are increasingly gaining popularity among municipalities and industrial sectors, which is creating considerable demand for pH sensors in the sector.

- Globally, increasing water treatment plants and concerns regarding water scarcity is fueling the demand for pH sensors from the desalination sector. The pH of water gives important data for controlling the treatment system, for desalination systems. As of 2018, it is estimated that over 7000 desalination plants are managed by the industrial sector alone in the global scenario.

- The investments from the chemical and the water and wastewater industries are expected to increase. For instance, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), in August 2019, announced that it is planning to invest USD 135 million in 49 projects to improve rural water infrastructure in 24 states.

Asia Pacific to witness Highest Growth during the Forecast Period



- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience lucrative growth for the ph sensors market over the coming years due to the emerging economy, rising awareness on technological advancements, advances in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing awareness in the manufacturing sector, and increase in government initiatives for funding.

- Further, high growth is observed in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India. With increasing infrastructure projects in China, many water reuse and wastewater treatment policies are creating improbable demand for pH sensors and analyzers in the country.

- For example, the statistics from the International Water Association indicate that Beijing, the capital city of the People's Republic of China, has recycled a quarter of its domestic wastewater and improved treatment of up to 85% of industrial wastewater discharge.

- Asia-Pacific is one of the main regions for the growth of the medical industry. Most of the hospitals are making use of personal sensors or personal medical instruments. Many healthcare companies are making use of ph sensors. For instance, Horiba Healthcare launched its first product, a pH meter, after developing a gas analyzer.

Competitive Landscape

The pH sensors market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring startups working on pH sensors, in order to strengthen their product capabilities.

- In February 2020, Halma acquired Sensit Technologies, LLC, which is a gas leak detection company based in the United States. Sensit will enhance Halma's gas detection capabilities, with its stronghold in the market and technological capabilities in the gas leak detection market. This acquisition enhanced the offerings of its Oil and Gas segment.

- In February 2020, Honeywell International Inc. announced its collaboration with Bigfinite aiming to deliver solutions and platforms for the life science industry. This collaboration is set to leverage honey's expertise in process management and controls technology with infinite innovative technologies, such as AI, ML platform built specifically for biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877799/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ph-sensors-market-henceforth-referred-to-as-the-market-studied-was-valued-at-994-9-million-in-2019--and-it-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1479-3-million-by-2025--registering-a-cagr-of-6-8-during-2020-2025--301029100.html

SOURCE Reportlinker