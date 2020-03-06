The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society (PATS) Members Receive Recognition at the 72nd Annual Eastern Athletic Trainers' Association (EATA) Convention

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Eastern Athletic Trainers' Association (EATA) held its 72nd Annual Conference in Mashantucket, Connecticut on January 10-13. The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society (PATS) had numerous members receive recognition and awards.

PATS member, Dr. Linda Meyer, was inducted into the EATA '49 Club, Class of 2020. Induction into the '49 Club recognizes EATA members whose involvement in their state, district and regional organizations have demonstrated sustained leadership and reflect positively on the EATA and their home districts. The work of these individuals shapes and advances the profession of athletic training as a result of exceptional accomplishments and dedication to service and leadership. The '49 Club is the highest honor an EATA member can achieve and is equivalent to Hall of Fame recognition.

Dr. Linda Meyer is a professor in the Department of Exercise Science and Sport Studies at California University of PA. She has volunteered as an athletic trainer for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania for the past 30 years and has served as the medical director for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania's Winter Games since 1990. She has shared her passion by encouraging other athletic trainers and athletic training students to volunteer for the games as well. Linda is also a member of the PATS Hall of Fame Class of 2013.

The EATA currently offers eleven scholarships to honor outstanding students from the EATA membership who have excelled academically and clinically as athletic training students. The awards are meant to encourage recipients to continue their education toward a professional athletic training degree and pursue a career in athletic training. Four PATS members received student scholarships. Lyn Meyerhoff received the Charles Thompson Scholarship. Lyn is currently a second year master's student at Temple University. Maddison Miller, a senior at West Chester University, received the Kent Scriber Scholarship. She plans to continue her education at the University of Pittsburgh next year. The Paul Grace Scholarship was awarded to Kendall Couch, a second year master's student at West Chester University. Hannah Smelscer, a student at Clarion University, received the EATA Scholarship.

Next year's Eastern Athletic Trainers' Association Convention will be held on January 8-11, 2021 in Atlantic City, NJ.

