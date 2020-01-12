12.01.2020 16:00:00

The Pathfinder Network Brings Renowned Parenting Program to American Correctional Association Winter Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pathfinder Network is exhibiting at the American Correctional Association Winter Conference from January 12-14, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. The organization's exhibit features Parenting Inside Out (PIO), its evidence-based, cognitive-behavioral parenting skills training program for incarcerated parents, and will be located in Exhibit Halls A & B at Booth 240.

"The corrections community has been one of our longest standing partners in bringing positive parenting programming to parents experiencing incarceration around the nation," said Parenting Inside Out Program Manager Richard Hines-Norwood. "We greatly look forward to sharing space at this event."

PIO is an evidence-based, cognitive-behavioral parenting skills training program designed for the unique challenges that justice system-impacted families face. Based on the Oregon Social Learning Center's Parent Management Training (PMT) program for at-risk families and developed in collaboration with practitioners, families, incarcerated parents, policy makers and curriculum designers, PIO is the only parenting program developed specifically for this population. The program has been reviewed by SAMHSA and appears on numerous national-level best practice lists, and results show that PIO leads to better outcomes for both parents and children throughout a parent's incarceration and after.

With its learner-centered, skill-based design, the PIO program provides parents with tools and practice towards a new way of navigating life, utilizing healthy, prosocial skills to interact with their children, partners, co-parents, officials, friends and family. This program includes lessons and information on communication and problem solving, child development, structure and guidance, family relationships and connecting from prison, co-parenting, and reentry. PIO has been successfully implemented in both men's and women's prisons, county jails, treatment centers and community programs in 32 states, Australia and Canada.

For more information, please visit http://www.parentinginsideout.org/ or email PIO@thepathfindernetwork.org.

The Pathfinder Network is a 501 (c) (3) social service agency founded in 1993 with a mission to provide justice system-impacted individuals and families the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in their communities. The Pathfinder Network provides cognitive-behavioral programs, parenting programs, education and support services for pro-social living to adults in the Oregon prison system and to children and families in the community.

 

SOURCE The Pathfinder Network

