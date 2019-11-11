The OSHA Training Institute Education Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Launches New Website

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The OSHA Training Institute Education Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, the only authorized OSHA Training Institute Education Center headquartered in Northern California, is announcing the launch of a new interactive website. The easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly design offers a searchable 2019-2020 calendar of OSHA-authorized safety courses and a wide variety of occupational safety and health resources.

"The mission of the OSHA Training Institute Education Center is to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for all workers by providing training, outreach, education and assistance," says Cari Elofson-Callahan, Assistant Director of the OSHA Training Institute Education Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District. "Our updated website features a user-friendly navigation and format designed to support our mission by making OSHA resources and training easily accessible to a wide audience of workers and employers."

The new website provides a variety of helpful features and practical safety resources, including:



A searchable 2019-2020 calendar of OSHA courses

A complete list of OSHA courses and overviews by number, industry and category for easy access

Overviews and information on our Outreach Trainer and Professional Certificates programs

A blog offering the latest OSHA news and updates

Online versions of OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour courses

A range of occupational safety and health resources, including federal and state OSHA information and a newsletter archive

For more information about workplace safety and to learn more about OSHA-authorized safety training, please visit the new OSHA Training Institute Education Center website.

About the OSHA Training Institute Education Center

The OSHA Training Institute Education Center at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District offers high quality Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) standards-based training for construction, maritime and general industries in Dublin, California, conveniently located in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as multiple locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. Programs offered include OSHA safety standards, Outreach Trainer courses, Cal/OSHA standards and customized on-site safety training. For more information, including a complete course schedule, visit the OSHA Training Institute Education Center website, email otc@clpccd.org or call (866) 936-OSHA (6742).

SOURCE OSHA Training Institute Education Center