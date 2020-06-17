17.06.2020 13:12:00

The One Club for Creativity Selects SPRING ST. for Website Upgrade

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The One Club for Creativity, the world's largest nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the global creative community in advertising and design, today unveiled an advanced new homepage of their website created by SPRING ST.

SPRING ST. designed and developed an integrated multi-dimensional video based homepage that allows for numerous videos of major award shows and other programs to be presented within a single creative framework. The user can effortlessly scroll through various videos to view different information topics without ever leaving The One Club's homepage.  The eye-popping design also works perfectly on mobile devices.

SPRING ST. video technology includes many advanced features, including the ability to detect each user's internet speed and browser type to deliver an optimized video for perfect playback on all device types from desktop to mobile.  

"The team at SPRING ST. worked as a seamless extension of our own internal team to deliver a major creative and technical upgrade to our website homepage," said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

Les Kocsis, CEO of SPRING ST., added "We have reinvented the way in which video can be used within any website to deliver an entirely new consumer experience that has never been possible before. The One Club is an ideal client to showcase our technology to major agencies and consumer brands on a worldwide basis."

SPRING ST. is partnering with premium brand clients and digital agency partners. The video technology is flexible and can be added into any existing or new website and is custom created to any client specification. SPRING ST. works with both brand clients and agency partners, creating website video experiences in many shapes and sizes. For more information please visit http://www.spring-st.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-one-club-for-creativity-selects-spring-st-for-website-upgrade-301078312.html

SOURCE Spring St. Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 84.37
2.11 %
Alcon 57.66
2.02 %
Nestle 106.50
1.80 %
Roche Hldg G 336.80
1.66 %
ABB 20.62
1.58 %
Lonza Grp 492.20
0.16 %
Swiss Re 75.60
0.13 %
Swisscom 496.30
-0.16 %
Adecco Group 45.35
-0.29 %
CieFinRichemont 59.82
-0.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Brazil: Can Low Interest Rates Stimulate Growth?
08:24
SMI holt sich 10.000er-Marke zurück
06:21
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Kampf um die 10‘000 Punkte-Marke / ABB – Widerstandszone zeigte Wirkung
16.06.20
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt® - 90 Jahre Anlageerfahrung auf Knopfdruck
16.06.20
Märkte im Plus aber weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
16.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Swiss Re AG
15.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.06.20
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
11.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19 hat soziale Ungleichheiten in den Fokus gerückt
10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Märkte im Plus aber weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese 5 Biotech-Aktien haben einen Vorsprung in der Impfstoffentwicklung
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Ilaris und Cosentyx in wieteren Indikationen - Aktie im Plus
Konjunkturstimuli stützen: Wall Street legte zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000 Punkten, DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich weit im Plus
Stadler erhält Grossuftrag für 12 Doppelstockzüge - Aktie im Plus
KOF rechnet mit Absturz des Schweizer BIP
SMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
ams weist Spekulationen um Verkauf des Automotive-Segments von OSRAM zurück - ams-Aktie leichter
Swissquote-Aktie im Höhenflug: Swissquote kündigt deutlich verbesserte Halbjahresresultate an
Bald kommt das neue Apple iOS 14: Diese Funktionen sollen enthalten sein
Bei OC Oerlikon läuft Sparte Manmade Fibers wieder "sehr gut" - Aktie profitiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Mittwoch Gewinne verbuchen. Nach der Rally am Dienstag tendierten die asiatischen Märkte in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB