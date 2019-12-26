The omega-3 market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019The omega-3 market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The global omega-3 market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.1%. Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3 and an increase in application profiling and existing applications finding new markets are some of the significant factors that have led to surge in demand for omega-3 supplements. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the global omega-3 market.



The dietary supplement segment is projected to be the largest segment in the omega-3 market, by application, during the forecast period.

Omega-3 increasingly finds application in dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, and pet food and feed. Dietary supplements are estimated to account for the largest market due to the fast-paced and busy lifestyles; consumers prefer consuming dietary supplements to make sure that they get their optimal share of nutrients, and omega-3 supplements are used to improve the health and performance, wherein athletes are advised adequate intake of omega-3 fatty acids for fit and healthy body.



The docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) segment to witness the fastest and largest growth in the omega-3 market, by type, during the forecast period.

By type, the market is segmented into docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is the most important omega-3 fatty acid and plays a key role in the development of brain and retina in infants.



The intake of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and lowering triglyceride levels.



North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019.

The North American omega-3 market is estimated to account for the largest share in the global market in 2019.The demand for omega-3 based products has been increasing in the region-specific in the brain and heart health applications.



The omega-3 market in North America is primarily dominated by the US, as the adults prefer to consume fish oil sourced omega-3 capsules as dietary supplements. Also, the omega-3 deficiency among the citizens in the US and Canada has highly impacted the surge in demand for omega-3-based products.



