The OCR Launches New Corporate Affairs Consultancy

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The OCR today announced the launch of a new corporate affairs consultancy. The OCR, a research think tank and consultancy with offices in New York and Washington, D.C., offers services focused on optimizing the corporate affairs function of leading global companies.

In addition to summits and research, The OCR now offers consulting, custom analytics and access to a research knowledge base.

"Our consultancy responds to the needs of our members. Many in our network have noted short-comings in current market offerings. Our work combines leading-edge academic experience with material, real-world solutions," Carroll said.

"One of the greatest challenges for any corporate affairs leader is how to stay ahead of the curve, see around the corner, and be alert to the next major issue before it reaches the CEO and senior leadership," Walker said. "Our mission is to help them optimize their function with tools, insights, services and valuable networking opportunities."

Currently, The OCR offers forums in which senior-level executives can gather with peers to address critical issues and challenges related to enterprise-level social-political risk, sustainability, corporate communications, and performance.

As a result of The OCR's research, publications, and executive education programs, corporate network members have access to latest research learnings on issues that influence corporate reputation, communications, and organizational development and effectiveness.

Founded at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2008 by Dr. Carroll, the Observatory on Corporate Reputation (OCR) is a research think tank devoted to improving and enhancing the corporate affairs and corporate communications function of the Fortune 500 and Global Forbes 2000. We produce research and supply actionable knowledge that informs and drives the corporate affairs and communications practices.

The OCR Network is an invitation-only, peer-driven knowledge-exchange network of senior executives from the world's top companies focusing on issues related to corporate affairs.

