+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 19:40:00

The nucleic acid isolation and purification industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, 2020-2029

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881508/?utm_source=PRN

Key Questions Answered in this Report:
• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market?
• What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?
• How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2029 based on
o product type: instrument and consumables (kits and reagents)
o end User: academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applied testing, contract research organizations, and clinical diagnostic centers
o region, North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America
• Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?
• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?
• What are the challenges in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Forecast, 2020-2029

The nucleic acid isolation and purification industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, 2020-2029. The nucleic acid isolation and purification market generated $2,273.9 million revenue in 2020, in terms of value. The nucleic acid isolation and purification market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as growing number of genetic tests, increasing demand for reliable next-generation sequencing (NGS) results, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing research funding in the field of molecular biology, and increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine on a global level. However, genomic data protection, high cost of automated instruments, and rigid regulatory standards are some of the factors expected to retrain the market growth.

Expert Quote

"As molecular diagnostic testing moves into the clinical laboratory environment, products used to collect and process samples will need to be standardized"

Scope of the Market Intelligence on Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

The nucleic acid isolation and purification research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.

The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the drivers, restraints opportunities, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Market Segmentation

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of product type) is segmented into instruments and consumables (kits and reagents).

The kits segment (on the basis of technology) has been classified into magnetic particle technology, silica technology, and other technologies. The other technologies have been broadly bifurcated into anion-exchange technology, lysis, precipitation-based chemistries, organic extraction, fluorescence, and other kits technologies.

Further, the instruments (on the basis of technology) has been classified into automated spin-column based and bead-based. The bead-based technology has been further bifurcated into magnetic bead-based and automated liquid handling.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of applications) is segmented into PCR, qPCR, NGS, cloning, microarray, blotting techniques, and other applications.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of end-user) is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applied testing, biobanks, contract research organizations, hospital research laboratories, and clinical diagnostic centers.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of region) is segmented into North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Key Companies in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), New England Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., QIAGEN N.N., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.

Countries Covered
North America
• U.S.
Canada
Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
Latin America (LATAM)
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
• Rest-of-APAC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881508/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-industry-analysis-by-bis-research-projects-the-market-to-grow-at-a-significant-cagr-of-5-98-during-the-forecast-period-2020-2029--301038446.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09:16
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
08:21
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
08:18
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:14
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden. An der Wall Street werden Kursgewinne verbucht. An den Börsen in Fernost waren hauptsächlich Zuwächse zu beobachten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB