The nucleic acid isolation and purification industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, 2020-2029

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

• What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2029 based on

o product type: instrument and consumables (kits and reagents)

o end User: academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applied testing, contract research organizations, and clinical diagnostic centers

o region, North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

• Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

• What are the challenges in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market?



Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Forecast, 2020-2029



The nucleic acid isolation and purification industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period, 2020-2029. The nucleic acid isolation and purification market generated $2,273.9 million revenue in 2020, in terms of value. The nucleic acid isolation and purification market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as growing number of genetic tests, increasing demand for reliable next-generation sequencing (NGS) results, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing research funding in the field of molecular biology, and increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine on a global level. However, genomic data protection, high cost of automated instruments, and rigid regulatory standards are some of the factors expected to retrain the market growth.



Expert Quote



"As molecular diagnostic testing moves into the clinical laboratory environment, products used to collect and process samples will need to be standardized"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market



The nucleic acid isolation and purification research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the drivers, restraints opportunities, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.



Market Segmentation



The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of product type) is segmented into instruments and consumables (kits and reagents).



The kits segment (on the basis of technology) has been classified into magnetic particle technology, silica technology, and other technologies. The other technologies have been broadly bifurcated into anion-exchange technology, lysis, precipitation-based chemistries, organic extraction, fluorescence, and other kits technologies.



Further, the instruments (on the basis of technology) has been classified into automated spin-column based and bead-based. The bead-based technology has been further bifurcated into magnetic bead-based and automated liquid handling.



The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of applications) is segmented into PCR, qPCR, NGS, cloning, microarray, blotting techniques, and other applications.



The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of end-user) is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applied testing, biobanks, contract research organizations, hospital research laboratories, and clinical diagnostic centers.



The nucleic acid isolation and purification market (on the basis of region) is segmented into North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.



Key Companies in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), New England Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., QIAGEN N.N., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

• Latin America (LATAM)

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Rest-of-APAC



