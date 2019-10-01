+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
The NPD Group Expands Role of Entertainment Sector Executive

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group today announced Ricardo Solar, the senior vice president of NPD's Media Entertainment practice, will take on the additional responsibility of leading the company's U.S. Toys practice, effective Oct. 1, 2019. Solar will be replacing Kim Magnus, who has been promoted to senior vice president, NPD Canada.

Based in the NPD office in Hollywood, California, Solar brings with him many years of strategic experience across several different industries, including media entertainment and toys. In his expanded role, Solar will be responsible for overseeing NPD's extensive portfolio of U.S. toys and media entertainment products and services.

"Ricardo's experience in the market research, media entertainment and toys industries will help us build on our strengths and reputation for strategic innovation," said Joanne Hageman, president U.S. Entertainment Sector and Latin America, The NPD Group. "His discipline and proven ability to adapt to new challenges will be essential, as we focus on the opportunities ahead of us."

Prior to joining NPD in May 2018, Ricardo held several roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, including vice president of sales and vice president of sales planning. Before joining Sony, Solar spent five years as a client development partner for Kantar and 12 years at Mattel in various U.S. and International brand marketing, customer marketing, and brand merchandising roles.

NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. We have offices in 27 cities worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, travel retail, video games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup @npd_entertain

 

