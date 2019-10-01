The NPD Group Expands Role of Entertainment Sector Executive

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group today announced Ricardo Solar, the senior vice president of NPD's Media Entertainment practice, will take on the additional responsibility of leading the company's U.S. Toys practice, effective Oct. 1, 2019. Solar will be replacing Kim Magnus, who has been promoted to senior vice president, NPD Canada.

Based in the NPD office in Hollywood, California, Solar brings with him many years of strategic experience across several different industries, including media entertainment and toys. In his expanded role, Solar will be responsible for overseeing NPD's extensive portfolio of U.S. toys and media entertainment products and services.

"Ricardo's experience in the market research, media entertainment and toys industries will help us build on our strengths and reputation for strategic innovation," said Joanne Hageman, president U.S. Entertainment Sector and Latin America, The NPD Group. "His discipline and proven ability to adapt to new challenges will be essential, as we focus on the opportunities ahead of us."

Prior to joining NPD in May 2018, Ricardo held several roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, including vice president of sales and vice president of sales planning. Before joining Sony, Solar spent five years as a client development partner for Kantar and 12 years at Mattel in various U.S. and International brand marketing, customer marketing, and brand merchandising roles.

About The NPD Group, Inc.

SOURCE The NPD Group