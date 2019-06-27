NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in non-woven textile for composites market to 2024 by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, marine, construction, and others), by product type (non crimp textiles and CSM/CFM), by material type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)



The future of the non-woven textile market for composite applications looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, transportation, marine, construction, and aerospace & defense industries. The non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the non-woven textile for composites industry, includes the development of defect control technology in textile production.



The study includes the non-woven textile for composites market size and by forecast of the global non-woven textile market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, product type, material type, and region as follows:



Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Wind Energy Transportation Marine Construction Aerospace and Defense Others



Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Product Type [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Non-Crimp Textiles CSM/CFM



Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Material Type [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber Natural Fiber and Others



Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the composites non-woven companies profiled in this report include Owens Corning, Jushi, Sigmatex, Saertex, and SGL and others.

The analyst forecasts that, non-crimp textile will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use in wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries.



Within the non-woven textile market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by both value and volume. Aerospace & Defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and replacement of woven textiles.



Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of end use industries.



Some of the features of "Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global non-woven textile for composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global non-woven textile for composites market size by end use industry, product type, material type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global non-woven textile for composites market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of non-woven textile for composites in the global non-woven textile for composites market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of non-woven textile for composites in the global non-woven textile for composites market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 10 key questions:

Q.1. How big are the opportunities for the global composites non-woven textile market by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, marine, construction, and others), by product type (non crimp textiles and CSM/CFM), by material type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the composites non-woven textile market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the composites non-woven textile market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this composites non-woven textile market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the composites non-woven textile market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the composites non-woven textile market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this composites non-woven textile market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this composites non-woven textile area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the composites non-woven textile industry?



